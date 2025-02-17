Tourism & Events Queensland Tells Aussies To Get The Queensland Face In Latest Campaign Via Rumble Strategic Creative

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) has launched its latest campaign, ‘Too Great to Wait’ supported by Rumble Strategic Creative.

Led by an 30-second hero TVC, the campaign invites travellers to discover the inimitable, carefree glow known as Queensland Face—the ultimate souvenir from Australia’s premier holiday destination.

The campaign aims to show Aussies why Queensland is ‘Too Great to Wait’ to book their next holiday.

TEQ’s Ollie Philpot said the campaign was designed to cut-through with an emotive message to spur action.

“‘Queensland Face’ is the result of the unmistakable happiness that comes from exploring our beautiful state, where the reef, the rainforest, the best beaches and drives converge to create an unshakable sense of serenity within for all travellers.

“This campaign not only showcases Queensland’s diverse destinations but also launches more than 500 incredible travel deals on Queensland.com that truly make a Queensland adventure Too Great to Wait.”

Rumble creative director, Rhys Venning adds: “Queensland Face hits you right in the happies, just like a Queensland holiday. A pure expression that says it all without saying a word. I mean, who wouldn’t want a resting bliss face? The campaign highlights the real value of a Queensland holiday, which is a feeling that stays with you long after you’ve returned home.”

The campaign runs across television, radio, out of home, social media, and online, and and will extend in coming weeks with partnership sales activity, bringing even more punch to the Too Great to Wait catch cry.

CREDITS

Client: Tourism and Events Queensland

Group Executive Marketing: Kim McConnie

Creative & Content Director: Michelle Blancato

Creative & Content Leader: Emma Vidgen

Creative & Content Specialists: Holly Delaney and Lauren Smith

Agency: Rumble Strategic Creative

Creative Partners: Nancy Hartley, James Burchill

Creative Director: Rhys Venning

Senior Art Director: Sal Borzillo

Agency Producer: Mel Ashman

Senior Account Director: Damian Coren

Account Manager: Abby Roberts

Production: Light + Shade Media

Director: Josh Zaini

Cinematographer: Matt Bamkin

Producer: Emma Horne

Focus Puller: Pietro Cusimano

Camera Assistant: Lachlan Simpson

Art Director: Laura Elkington

Standby Props: Darren ‘Pix’ Morgan

Gaffer: Ben Russell

Best Boy: Mungo Heath

Sound: Dean Ganter

MUA: Jane Heta

Wardrobe: Anne Kwiatkowski

Production Runner: Scarlett Duff

Casting: Ben Parkinson

POST: Cutting Edge

Senior offline editor: Felicity Kranz

Colourist: Kali Bateman

Sound Designer: Rose Parker

Flame Compositors: Glenn Cone, Steve Leacey

Executive Producer: Danielle Wheelhouse

Post Producer: Britt Peabody