Tourism & Events Queensland Tells Aussies To Get The Queensland Face In Latest Campaign Via Rumble Strategic Creative

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) has launched its latest campaign, ‘Too Great to Wait’ supported by Rumble Strategic Creative.
Led by an 30-second hero TVC, the campaign invites travellers to discover the inimitable, carefree glow known as Queensland Face—the ultimate souvenir from Australia’s premier holiday destination.
The campaign aims to show Aussies why Queensland is ‘Too Great to Wait’ to book their next holiday.
TEQ’s Ollie Philpot said the campaign was designed to cut-through with an emotive message to spur action.
“‘Queensland Face’ is the result of the unmistakable happiness that comes from exploring our beautiful state, where the reef, the rainforest, the best beaches and drives converge to create an unshakable sense of serenity within for all travellers.
“This campaign not only showcases Queensland’s diverse destinations but also launches more than 500 incredible travel deals on Queensland.com that truly make a Queensland adventure Too Great to Wait.”
Rumble creative director, Rhys Venning adds: “Queensland Face hits you right in the happies, just like a Queensland holiday. A pure expression that says it all without saying a word. I mean, who wouldn’t want a resting bliss face? The campaign highlights the real value of a Queensland holiday, which is a feeling that stays with you long after you’ve returned home.”
The campaign runs across television, radio, out of home, social media, and online, and and will extend in coming weeks with partnership sales activity, bringing even more punch to the Too Great to Wait catch cry.
CREDITS
Client: Tourism and Events Queensland
Group Executive Marketing: Kim McConnie
Creative & Content Director: Michelle Blancato
Creative & Content Leader: Emma Vidgen
Creative & Content Specialists: Holly Delaney and Lauren Smith
Agency: Rumble Strategic Creative
Creative Partners: Nancy Hartley, James Burchill
Creative Director: Rhys Venning
Senior Art Director: Sal Borzillo
Agency Producer: Mel Ashman
Senior Account Director: Damian Coren
Account Manager: Abby Roberts
Production: Light + Shade Media
Director: Josh Zaini
Cinematographer: Matt Bamkin
Producer: Emma Horne
Focus Puller: Pietro Cusimano
Camera Assistant: Lachlan Simpson
Art Director: Laura Elkington
Standby Props: Darren ‘Pix’ Morgan
Gaffer: Ben Russell
Best Boy: Mungo Heath
Sound: Dean Ganter
MUA: Jane Heta
Wardrobe: Anne Kwiatkowski
Production Runner: Scarlett Duff
Casting: Ben Parkinson
POST: Cutting Edge
Senior offline editor: Felicity Kranz
Colourist: Kali Bateman
Sound Designer: Rose Parker
Flame Compositors: Glenn Cone, Steve Leacey
Executive Producer: Danielle Wheelhouse
Post Producer: Britt Peabody