Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role

Tortoise & Hare CX agency has hired digital expert and academic Martin Carlill (lead image) into a recently created digital lead role, effective immediately. Carlill is a key hire for the Tortoise & Hare team as the customer experience agency prepares for massive growth in 2023, following a stellar re-brand in 2022.

Trusted customer advisor to distinguished Australian brands like Everyday Rewards, nib, Virgin and Qudos Bank – the appointment reflects the CX agency’s ongoing commitment to infusing digital excellence across their entire business.

Carlill is the former co-founder and managing firector of Bespoke Agency (acquired by Overdose Digital in 2017), and brings over 24 years of globally groundbreaking digital experience to the CX outfit. He will work in close collaboration with the strategic, brand and loyalty disciplines offered by the agency to drive digital projects for clients, build upon Tortoise & Hare’s existing digital credentials and further entrench the agency at the forefront of digital excellence.

“Tortoise & Hare is in the middle of an extremely promising growth period which has been a direct result of consistently delivering innovative and customer-focused initiatives for clients,” Carlill said. “With so much momentum behind this incredible team of experts, I’m looking to hit the ground running.”

Carlill’s extensive experience spans both the UK and Australia, where he has delivered detailed strategies and commercially driven activations for both blue-chip brands and nimble start-ups. An accomplished digital marketing educator and academic at RMIT, Charles Sturt University and General Assembly – his position on the cutting-edge of the ever-evolving digital landscape will be an invaluable asset to Tortoise & Hare clients.

“Martin is going to be a great cultural additional to the team and a digital powerhouse for the business. But what really sets him apart is his expertise as a facilitator, mentor and coach in the rapidly transforming digital landscape.” said Tortoise & Hare Director, Oliver Stewart.

Tortoise & Hare director, Angela Cobb added, “We’re entering 2023 with so much momentum. Martin joins us at the perfect time as we bring on new clients and continue to deliver innovative digital solutions that keep our clients ahead of the game.”