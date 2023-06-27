Todd Dickinson Replaces Disgraced Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith As MD Of Seven West Queensland

Seven West Media has filled Ben Roberts-Smith’s role of managing director of Seven West Queensland.

Roberts-Smith stepped down from his role after he was found guilty of murdering unarmed civilians whilst he worked in the SAS in Afghanistan.

The ex-soldier launched a defamation case against Nine’s mastheads The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and ACM’s The Canberra Times after the newspapers alleged he had committed war crimes.

However, the judge ruled that Roberts-Smith had committed murders of civilians, including of Ali Jan, the farmer kicked off a cliff in the village of Darwan, and the one-legged man dragged from a tunnel at the compound known as Whiskey 108.

He resigned from Seven following the verdict.

Today Seven announced that it has appointed Todd Dickinson as managing director Queensland, reporting to SWM managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton.

In addition to his current role as sales director Brisbane, Dickinson will be responsible for leading operational, commercial and digital innovation across the Queensland market while further strengthening Seven’s dominance in the region.

Greg Gabel continues in the role of national regional sales director of local markets and will work closely with Mr Dickinson to enhance Seven’s significant opportunities in the Brisbane and broader regional Queensland markets.

Dickinson has over two decades’ experience, the past 16 years of those with Seven in previously held roles including group sales manager and sales manager Brisbane.

Warburton said: “I’m thrilled to announce this appointment. I’ve worked closely with Todd for many years, and he is one of the best operators in the business with a proven track record for delivering results in his 16 years with Seven.

“Todd and Greg will make a formidable team as they continue to strengthen our support for the communities across Queensland and bolster our relationships with key stakeholders including valued clients and partners.”

Dickinson said: “It is a genuine privilege to take on this role. I am acutely aware of the history of Seven in Queensland and the important role the network plays as part of the fabric of our great state. That legacy can never be eroded.

“Equally important is our digitally-led future and making sure we are best placed to forge the way – for our audience, our partners and our own people.

“It is a genuine privilege to have the opportunity to take on the Managing Director role. I take that responsibility very seriously and I cannot wait to get stuck in,” he said.

Dickinson has commenced his new role.