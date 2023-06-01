Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Case, Found To Have Murdered Unarmed Afghan Prisoners
Former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has today lost his defamation case against Nine’s mastheads The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and ACM’s The Canberra Times. Roberts-Smith wasn’t in the NSW Supreme Court to hear Justice Anthony Besanko hand down his verdict.
Justice Anthony Besanko has found the newspapers have proven some allegations of war crimes against Roberts-Smith that include he committed serious war crimes, including murder, while serving with the SAS in Afghanistan.
The judge ruled that Roberts-Smith had committed murders of civilians, including of Ali Jan, the farmer kicked off a cliff in the village of Darwan, and the one-legged man dragged from a tunnel at the compound known as Whiskey 108.
The Australian’s headline this afternoon
The SMH has reported: “Justice Anthony Besanko has found the articles at the centre of Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation case conveyed almost every defamatory imputation alleged by him. He must consider the news outlets’ defences to those imputations.”
This afternoon’s Daily Telegraph
All three news outlets aired allegations in 2018, written by award-winning journalists Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters, that Roberts-Smith had unlawfully killed prisoners during his time as a soldier in Afghanistan back in 2012. There were also claims he bullied peers and assaulted a mistress.
Justice Anthony Besanko hands down his verdict this afternoon
The 44-year-old Roberts-Smith strenuously denied all claims against him.
The trial has spanned more than 100 days of hearings across some 13 months, and was unlike any previous defamation case seen in the Australian legal system.
It has said to have cost both sides a staggering $25 million in legal fees.
Ben Roberts-Smith pictured leaving court in 2022
It has been reported that Roberts-Smith’s legal bill is being footed by none other than Seven West Media chairman and billionaire, Kerry Stokes.
During the case, all three newspapers sought to prove that the reports published between June and August 2018, were, in the legal phrase, substantially true
Roberts-Smith is Australia’s most decorated living soldier, having won the Victoria Cross and the Medal of Gallantry. He retired from the military in 2013 to take-up a role with the Seven Network in its Brisbane offices.
The former SAS corporal took leave from his role as general manager of Seven Queensland during the defamation case.
More to come…
Please login with linkedin to commentben roberts-smith Justice Anthony Besanko The Age The Canberra Times The Sydney Morning Herald
Latest News
SMI Data: Ad Spends Still Healthy, As April & Outdoor Make For A Bumper Month
Australia’s advertising market has delivered its second largest April month of ad spend in 2023, and although 7.8 per cent below last year’s huge record total, the ad spend remains 6.7 per cent above that achieved in April 2021 and one per cent above the pre-COVID month of April 2019 according to the latest SMI […]
Nine Issues Statement Following Ben Roberts-Smith Verdict
Nine has issued a statement following the Federal Court’s verdict that its mastheads did not defame the former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith. It was also vindicated in its commentary that said the 44-year-old had also committed war crimes. Read B&T’s original reporting HERE. The statement is in full below and is attributed to James Chessell, Nine’s […]
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Expect to see a lot more people in adland with acne, asthma puffers & Monster cans as it transitions to a new AI world.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
B&T often entertains students on work experience who learn valuable life skills such as toilet hygiene & the lunch run.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
Outdoor Media Association welcomes three new members. Apparently doves were released, although B&T is yet to confirm it.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.
TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]
Initiative’s Melissa Fein Brands Netflix’s Advertising Launch “Flaccid” At Cannes In Cairns
Cannes In Cairns delegates have been subjected to the word "flaccid". More disappointingly, not a single giggle either.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For Netflix Series FUBAR
Such is B&T's love of Schwarzenegger flicks we can even quote lines from 'Terminator 17: Milking It For All It's Worth'.
Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
Climate Council unveils plans to end fossil fuel sports sponsorship. As Gina declares: "Not so fast, my pretties!"
Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day (& Coke) For Pepsi Max
Are you one of those "Pepsi's better than Coke" people? Life is just too short to continue to be that f@cking annoying.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Wednesday Edition
A ripper o f a day! Inspiration, Innovation, and Entertainment. Captivating talks and star-studded encounters at Cannes in Cairns.
GroupM New Zealand Nabs Apparent Sydney’s John Halpin For CEO Role
Aussie John Halpin takes up GroupM NZ CEO role. And that's despite it being a Rugby World Cup year.
BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
There's one thing to be said about an actual Sirens statuette, they'd make a terrific hood ornament for the car.
Stan Grant: “We Are Feeding Hate Into The Bloodstream Of Our Society”
It was standing room only for Stan Grant's Cannes In Cairns presentation. However, you can recline in comfort with this.
Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
It's yet more exclusive news breaking out of Cannes In Cairns. Not to mention B&T losing our trunks in hotel pool.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins: “The Funnel Is From The 80s, We Need To Move On”
Miss one of the top Cannes In Cairns sessions from this morning? Here it is again sans any saved questions at the end.