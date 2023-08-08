Today The Brave Unveils “See The Big Picture” Work For HOYTS

Full service creative agency Today the Brave has released new creative work for leading national cinema brand, HOYTS.

Operating over 490 cinema screens across the market, the brand is known for offering an unforgettable experience that begins from the moment patrons walk in, to the moment they leave. However in a world increasingly geared towards the consumption of content in smaller formats, how can HOYTS communicate the full scale of the cinema experience?

Instead of surrendering to smaller media formats, ‘See the Big Picture’ showcases HOYTS’ cinema-sized experience, regardless of the channel. The campaign is an invitation from the brand to movie-lovers who also love everything the cinema offers – big sound, taste, comfort, luxury and those recliner chairs – a combination that HOYTS provides best. Aimed at highlighting that there really is only one way to experience the marvel and magic of movies, and that’s if you ‘See the Big Picture’.

“The new brand positioning talks to not only the unique experience that the big screen provides but also the big picture mindset of our people and business, as we continuously set the standard of cinema today while investing in the cinema of tomorrow” says Damian Keogh, HOYTS Chief Executive Officer.

Jade Manning, creative partner, Today the Brave said, “We felt this was our opportunity to showcase the impact of the big screen which Australians continue to prove is the number one entertainment experience.”

A testament to the cultural importance cinema continues to play, HOYTS has sold 1.35M across their 58 cinemas in Australia and New Zealand since the openings of recent releases Barbie and Oppenheimer which have gripped the public imagination.

Vince Osmond, Today The Brave creative partner, added: “It’s always great having a clear problem to run at; how do you communicate the magic of the big screen, on screens that are significantly smaller? These Cinema-Sized ads run directly at the issue, turning the media challenge into a massive opportunity.”

Consisting of four genre executions – Zombie, Comedy, Animation and Space – ‘See the Big Picture’ comes with a catch. Each ‘short-ad’ uses tight, close-up frames that reveal only a fraction of the action or impact of the cinema experience, leaving the audience wanting more.

One of the iterations, ‘Zombie Army’ teases the viewer via narration from celebrated VO artist Lee Perry, laying out the unfolding scenes of Carl’s (zombie) death and the hoard of Zombies that are missed owing to the viewers ‘not so cinema-sized screen.’.

HOYTS will be rolling out the campaign and visual identity until the end of the year, running across broadcast channels including Foxtel, and across Catch Up TV channels Nine, Ten and Seven.

Since Today the Brave’s launch in mid-2022, the agency has worked with clients including True North, Coposit, Zambrero, the University of Sydney, AMP North, News Corp, HOYTS and Mercury Capital. Founded by Jaimes Leggett, alongside business partner Celia Wallace and creative partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the agency is led by their guiding principle of Bravery, which reflects how they behave, measure, and show up in the world.

