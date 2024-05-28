Today The Brave Appointed Westmead Fertility Centre Agency Of Record

Today the Brave has been appointed by Westmead Fertility Centre as its agency of record.

The full-service independent agency will be providing integrated support across strategy, creative, design, media, social and PR. Today the Brave will be working with Westmead Fertility Centre to break the silence around infertility while raising awareness of innovative fertility treatments available to aspiring families.

“We are ready to flex our full-service offering, showcasing the quality, accessibility and innovation of the centre. As Westmead Fertility Centre continues to lead and innovate in the booming reproductive space, we are looking forward to extending this innovation mindset into their creative, strategy and media activity,” said Celia Wallace, partner at Today the Brave.

\Westmead Fertility Centre has been assisting Australians with realising their dream of becoming a parent for almost 40 years, but with one in six Australian couples now affected by infertility, their work has never been more important. The growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market in Australia is rapid, with recent data showing that one in 18 babies born in Australia are conceived via ART. This surge will see revenues at fertility clinics in Australia projected to climb to $856 million over the next five years, driven by a rising maternal age and an increased demand for egg freezing.

“We are ready to tell aspiring parents about our effective fertility treatments, state-of-the-art equipment and a highly experienced team – the platform for success. I have been inspired by Today the Brave’s ambitious creative vision for Westmead Fertility Centre and I am confident that together, we will take the brand to new heights” says Dr Lindsay Gillan, CEO, Westmead Fertility Centre.