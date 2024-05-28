Today The Brave Appointed Westmead Fertility Centre Agency Of Record

Today The Brave Appointed Westmead Fertility Centre Agency Of Record
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Today the Brave has been appointed by Westmead Fertility Centre as its agency of record.

The full-service independent agency will be providing integrated support across strategy, creative, design, media, social and PR. Today the Brave will be working with Westmead Fertility Centre to break the silence around infertility while raising awareness of innovative fertility treatments available to aspiring families.

“We are ready to flex our full-service offering, showcasing the quality, accessibility and innovation of the centre. As Westmead Fertility Centre continues to lead and innovate in the booming reproductive space, we are looking forward to extending this innovation mindset into their creative, strategy and media activity,” said Celia Wallace, partner at Today the Brave.

\Westmead Fertility Centre has been assisting Australians with realising their dream of becoming a parent for almost 40 years, but with one in six Australian couples now affected by infertility, their work has never been more important. The growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market in Australia is rapid, with recent data showing that one in 18 babies born in Australia are conceived via ART. This surge will see revenues at fertility clinics in Australia projected to climb to $856 million over the next five years, driven by a rising maternal age and an increased demand for egg freezing.

“We are ready to tell aspiring parents about our effective fertility treatments, state-of-the-art equipment and a highly experienced team – the platform for success. I have been inspired by Today the Brave’s ambitious creative vision for Westmead Fertility Centre and I am confident that together, we will take the brand to new heights” says Dr Lindsay Gillan, CEO, Westmead Fertility Centre.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Today The Brave Westmead Fertility

Latest News

Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage
  • Media

Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage

With less than two months until the world’s eyes turn to Paris, B&T was delighted to be in attendance at the beautiful Bennelong Restaurant at the iconic Sydney Opera House as Stan Sport announced its comprehensive coverage plans for 2024’s showpiece event – the Olympic Games. Stan Sport will feature every event from Paris 2024 […]

Porsche Reviews Creative Agency
  • Advertising

Porsche Reviews Creative Agency

Nothing says "midlife crisis" like a Porsche, does it? Or for men who can't afford one - the ill-thought-out ponytail.