Toblerone & Creative Agency LePub Turn Heads With New Airport Tantrum Campaign

Toblerone and creative agency LePub, have announced new campaign turning airport arrivals into a viral moment.

Since its foundation in 1908, Toblerone’s triangle shape has set it apart from a world of square, standardised treats. It’s never just been chocolate—it’s been a bold, travel linked icon, often gifted and always expected.

True to its playful and unconventional spirit, Toblerone found a surprising place and moment to share its message: the arrivals gate at the airport. One of the most emotional spots in any journey, filled with reunions and heartfelt moments. Right there, a scene unfolded: a young girl threw an over-the-top tantrum when her mum came back from a trip without a Toblerone.

The moment was carefully staged, but it felt spontaneous enough to grab everyone’s attention. People nearby started filming, and before long, the video was making the rounds on social media, shared organically by strangers who had no idea they’d just witnessed a coordinated marketing stunt.

The perfect blend of emotion, surprise, and shareability. One video took off almost instantly, racking up 46.5 millions of organic views in just a few days. It wasn’t long before the internet did its thing; spoofs, memes, and parody videos from creators started flooding in.

The little girl became known as “Tantrum Girl,” and the message couldn’t have been clearer: come home without a Toblerone, and you’re asking for trouble.

Influencers recreated the ‘Where is my Toblerone?’ moment in their own cheeky, heartfelt ways, sparking a wider cultural conversation about travel, family, and small-but-meaningful gestures.

“We knew it was a bit of a bold move, but we also knew there was a powerful insight at the heart of it; that moment of coming home, and the small but meaningful expectations that come with it,” said Magali Mirault, senior global brand director at Toblerone.

“It tapped into something real for people. Honestly, we were blown away by the response. It’s another reminder of just how much love there is for this brand around the world and how much Toblerone is genuinely intertwined in the culture of travel itself.”

“Toblerone has always stood out—in shape, in spirit, and in attitude,” added Mihnea Gheorghiu, global chief creative officer at LePub. “We wanted to dramatize its role as the ultimate travel gift, while bringing the brand’s ‘Never Square’ ethos to life in a place loaded with emotional significance.

“By turning the arrivals gate into a stage for unexpected drama, we reminded people why Toblerone matters.”

The stunt, which took place in London, gathered 46.5 million organic views on TikTok in 4 days and 77 million views in total across Meta, TikTok and YouTube.

