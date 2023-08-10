Tinder’s New Global Campaign Says Online Dating Need Not Be An Unrivalled Hell

If you don’t have plenty yourself, we’re sure friends and colleagues have endless online dating disaster stories.

But a new global campaign from the world’s biggest dating app, Tinder, suggests it’s the route to everlasting love as the brand continues to try and throw off its reputation for one-night stands.

In its 10-year history the app now boasts a staggering 530 million downloads worldwide with 75 million monthly active users. According to marketing data firm Statista, some 3.2 million Aussies have the Tinder app.

The new campaign is called “It Starts With a Swipe” and includes three 15-second spots called “Summer Fling”, “Breakfast Boy” and “You Took Him Home”.

Created by New York agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the work is given a lush, cinematic feel via fabled Spanish ad directors Los Pérez.

