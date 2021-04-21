Time Is Running Out To Nominate For B&T’s CMO Power List!
B&T, in partnership with Are Media, is launching its first-ever CMO Power List, and we’re offering each and every one of you the opportunity to have your say on who deserves to make it!
The CMO Power List will recognise and rank the top 20 marketing bosses in Australia, and after the year we all just had, there is definitely no shortage of people who are worthy of consideration.
We will also name a People’s Choice CMO, to be decided by a popular vote. So, if you know someone who is carving it up on the client side, this is your chance to help them get the recognition they deserve.
Here’s how it’s going to work
Peer nominations for B&T’s CMO Power List are open now, so those of you who wish to put forward a trailblazing marketing chief can do so in the comments section at the bottom of this article (you’ll need to sign in to LinkedIn first though). All we need is their name, position title and company/brand they work for.
We’ll be accepting peer nominations until Monday 26 April 2021, so there is just a few days left to nominate, people!
It will then be time for us to go away and put together a final list of candidates for the coveted honour of People’s Choice CMO, before we open the voting lines on Wednesday 28 April. Voting for the People’s Choice CMO will close on Wednesday 12 May.
Then, it’s the big reveal of B&T’s first CMO Power List, which will take place on Monday 28 June, and will include interviews with each of the top 20 marketing leaders who made the cut, along with the People’s Choice CMO.
For those overcome with excitement, here are the key dates once more…
- Peer nominations close for CMO Power List: Monday 26 April 2021
- Voting opens for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 28 April 2021
- Voting closes for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 12 May 2021
- CMO Power List revealed: Monday 28 June 2021
We’ve put together a (long) list of marketing bosses who we think are worthy of a shot at making B&T’s CMO Power List, but remember to add any others we have missed in the comments section at the bottom of this article!
CMO Power List nominees
|NAME
|SURNAME
|POSITION TITLE
|COMPANY/BRAND
|Julia
|Laycock
|Head of marketing
|7-Eleven
|Kathryn
|Galvin
|Head of brand marketing
|9Now
|Jocelin
|Abbey
|Head of marketing
|ABC
|Leisa
|Bacon
|Director of audiences
|ABC
|Michael
|Miller
|Executive general manager of marketing and international trade
|Adbri
|Michelle
|Stephenson
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Adobe
|Andrew
|Balint
|Vice president of marketing, Australia and New Zealand
|Afterpay
|Adam
|Lockie
|Marketing manager
|AGL Energy
|Renae
|Smith
|Chief customer officer
|AIA Australia
|Alexandra
|Aguirre-Tully
|Brand lead
|Airtasker
|Mark
|Richardson
|Marketing director
|Aldi
|Fiona
|Lake
|Chief marketing officer
|Allianz Retire+
|Christopher
|Winters
|Marketing manager
|ALS
|Blair
|Simmons
|Marketing director
|Alumina
|Renee
|Garner
|Chief marketing officer
|Amaysim
|John
|Marlowe
|Marketing manager
|Amcor
|Jee
|Moon
|Vice president of marketing
|American Express
|Andrew
|Ford
|Head of marketing and content
|AMP
|Liz
|Attia
|Head of marketing
|Amplifon
|Tamir
|Cheng
|Head of marketing, strategy and insights
|Ampol
|Sweta
|Mehra
|Chief marketing officer
|ANZ
|Kjetil
|Undhjem
|Head of marketing and brand strategy, Australia
|ANZ
|Belinda
|Marsden Tongue
|Marketing manager
|APA Group
|Mark
|Berger
|Brand marketing manager
|ARB Corporation
|Roxanne
|Costello
|Global general manager of marketing
|Aristocrat
|Jenni
|Dill
|Chief marketing officer
|Arnott’s Group
|Liz
|Towler
|General manager of marketing
|ASX
|Nikki
|Warburton
|Chief marketing officer
|Audi Australia
|Darren
|Brownsey
|National marketing and sales executive
|Aurizon
|Victoria
|Primrose
|Global head of marketing
|Aurora Expeditions
|Rob
|Asselman
|Marketing manager
|AusNet Services
|Ben
|Marland
|Vice president of sales and marketing
|Austal
|Amber
|Collins
|Chief marketing officer
|Australia Post
|Jonathan
|Kerr
|Chief growth officer
|Auto & General
|Carly
|O’Keefe
|Head of marketing
|Aware Super
|Danielle
|Williams
|Chief marketing officer, BOQ retail and Virgin Money
|Bank of Queensland
|Rikki-Lee
|Merrin
|Group manager of marketing
|Bapcor
|Paul
|Hogarth
|General manager of commercial and marketing
|Beach Energy
|Matt
|Gray
|Head of marketing
|Bega Cheese
|Sarah
|Bateson
|General manager of marketing
|Bendigo Bank
|Andrea Michelle
|Gladigau
|Marketing manager
|Berlei
|Amanda
|Schmidhofer
|General manager of customer experience and marketing
|Bingo Industries
|Sharon
|Kenny
|Head of marketing and partnerships
|BizCover
|Joanne
|Smith
|Chief marketing officer
|Blackmores Group
|Lisa
|Dent
|Vice president of global marketing
|BlueScope
|Kelly
|McBride
|Head of marketing
|Bonds
|Josef
|Krechowitsch
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|USG Boral
|Rahul
|Badethalav
|Head of strategy, marketing and investor relations
|Bravura Solutions
|Candi
|Hart
|Head of marketing
|Breville Australia
|Brett
|Ward
|General manager of marketing
|Brickworks Building Products
|Natalie
|Sarich-Dayton
|Director of sales and marketing
|Brownes Dairy
|Keith
|Murray
|General manager of marketing
|Bunnings
|Sally
|Grosse
|Head of marketing
|Bupa
|Nicole
|Stanners
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Campari Australia
|Brian
|Phan
|General manager of marketing
|Carlton & United Breweries
|Kara
|Glamore
|Director of marketing and PR
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Kellie
|Cordner
|Chief marketing officer
|Carsales
|Jodie
|Koning
|Head of marketing and insights
|Cartology
|Ryan
|Gracie
|Chief marketing officer
|Catch Group
|Sarah
|Madden
|Senior customer marketing manager
|Cellarmasters
|Sarah Jay
|Stacey
|Head of marketing
|Centuria Capital
|Debbie
|Jensen
|General manager of marketing
|Challenger
|Enza
|Capurso
|Head of marketing
|Charter Hall
|Lisa
|Curry
|Head of marketing
|Chorus
|Lauren
|Coar
|Group manager of digital communications and special projects
|CIMIC Group
|Sophie
|O’Halloran
|Head of marketing
|Cleanaway Waste Management
|Pamela
|Wyatt
|Group marketing director, ASEAN and South Pacific
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Michael
|Apte
|Vice president of consumer marketing
|Cochlear
|Lisa
|Ronson
|Chief marketing officer
|Coles
|Monique
|Macleod
|Chief marketing officer
|Commonwealth Bank
|Fiona
|Hartley
|Marketing manager
|Computershare
|Annabel
|Ausmus
|Global chief marketing officer
|Corporate Travel Management
|Kylie
|McKnight
|Marketing manager
|Costa Group
|Natalie
|Davey
|Head of brand and marketing
|Cricket Australia
|Christine
|Bishara
|Communications manager
|Credit Corp
|Darren
|Connolly
|Head of marketing communications
|Cromwell Property
|Geoff
|Measey
|Head of marketing communications
|Crown Resorts
|Lauren
|Ford
|Marketing manager
|CSR
|Caroline
|Bonpain
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|De’Longhi
|Matt
|Edge
|Chief marketing officer
|Deakin University
|Karrine
|Brannigan
|Senior vice president of marketing
|Dell Technologies
|Raechelle
|Inman
|Chief marketing officer
|Dexus
|Erin
|McRitchie
|Marketing manager, Dan Murphy’s
|Diageo
|Jodie
|McLeod
|Marketing manager, rum
|Diageo
|Linda
|Wellington
|Marketing manager, gin and light spirits
|Diageo
|Nicole
|Dennis
|Head of Independent Retail Channel & Wholesaler
|Diageo
|Emily
|Murren
|Director of consumer marketing
|Domain
|Allan
|Collins
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand
|Domino’s
|Amanda
|Connors
|Director of marketing and communications
|dōTERRA
|Maryanne
|Watson
|Communications and marketing manager
|Downer EDI Works
|Bernice
|Muncaster
|Marketing and communications director, Asia Pacific
|DXC Technology
|Celine
|Legros
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Dyson
|Martine
|Keep
|Marketing Manager
|Eagers Automotive
|Michelle
|Hall
|Director of marketing
|Eclipx Group
|Stephanie
|Larkin
|Head of marketing and communications
|Elders
|Richelle
|Barker
|Marketing director
|Electrolux
|Richard
|Anderson
|Group chief sales and marketing officer
|EML
|James
|Burnett
|Group chief marketing officer
|Entain
|Charles
|Wang
|Marketing and treasury manager
|Evolution Mining
|Camille
|Baumann
|Global chief client officer
|eWave Commerce
|Lee
|Siefken
|Head of marketing
|Excelsior Marketing
|Alexandra
|Sloane
|Director of marketing and communications
|Mitchell
|Mackey
|General manager of marketing
|Fauto Group
|Jennifer
|Snell
|Head of digital marketing
|Finder
|Richard
|Babekuhl
|Head of marketing, Australia
|Fisher & Paykel
|Matt
|Fletcher
|Head of marketing
|Fitness First Australia
|Roger
|Pecnik
|National marketing, technical andf customer service manager
|Fletcher Insulation
|Darren
|Wright
|Global head of brand and marketing
|Flight Centre
|Clinton
|Hearne
|Head of marketing
|Flight Centre Travel Group
|Danny
|Goeman
|Global director of sales and marketing
|Fortescue Metals Group
|Hilary
|Perchard
|Chief customer, marketing and revenue officer
|Foxtel
|Vicki
|Aristidopoulos
|Advisor
|Freely
|Jenny
|Williams
|Chief marketing officer
|Fupay
|Greg
|Bowell
|General manager of marketing
|G8 Education
|Nicole
|Papoutsis
|Head of marketing and brand
|Genea
|Jane
|Power
|Global marketing and transformation director
|GenesisCare
|Emily
|Dawe
|Manager of brand and marketing
|The Perth Mint (Gold Corporation)
|Sharon
|Goddard
|GM, Performance & Social Relations
|Gold Road
|Shelley
|Morpeth
|Head of marketing
|Goodman
|Aisling
|Finch
|Director of marketing, Australia and NZ
|Melissa
|Prpic
|Head of digital and marketing, retail
|The GPT Group
|Ewen
|Page
|Marketing communications manager
|GrainCorp
|Natalie
|Ashes
|Head of marketing and e-commerce
|GraysOnline
|Adriane
|McDermott
|Chief marketing officer
|Greencross
|Alyssa
|Finlay
|Design and marketing analyst
|Growthpoint Properties Australia
|Cate
|Sefton
|Area marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|GSK Consumer Healthcare
|Lara
|Thom
|Chief marketing officer
|Guzman y Gomez
|Jennifer
|Collins
|Head of customer marketing
|GWA Group
|Alana
|Hollings
|National brand manager
|Harvey Norman
|Stuart
|Tucker
|Chief customer officer
|Hipages
|Vivianne
|Arnold
|Chief marketing officer, Asia Pacific
|Hudson
|Kevin
|Goult
|Marketing director
|Hyundai Motor Company Australia
|Brent
|Smart
|Chief marketing officer
|IAG
|Jodie
|Sangster
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand
|IBM
|Joshua
|Mackow
|Marketing director, Australasia
|IDP Education
|Teena
|Wheat
|Marketing and communications advisor
|IGO
|Matthew
|Blackwell
|Head of sales, marketing and major projects
|Iluka Resources
|Nicole
|de Courcy Cann
|Marketing manager
|Incitec Pivot
|Alana
|Burnside
|Director of marketing
|Industry Super Australia
|Leesa
|Wardlaw
|Marketing Manager
|Ingenia Communities Group
|Seb
|Brandt
|Chief marketing officer
|Inghams Group
|Joel
|Goodsir
|Head of marketing
|Inspirations Paint
|Bianca
|Bryson
|Chief marketing officer
|International Justice Mission Australia
|Antoni
|Banicevic
|Head of marketing
|InvoCare
|Daniela
|Roberts
|Head of adviser marketing and licensee communications
|IOOF Holdings
|Coran
|Lill
|Chief communications and marketing officer
|Iress
|Lisa
|O’Reilly
|Marketing lead
|Iress
|Natalie
|Flegg
|Marketing director
|Jaggad
|Cathleya
|Buchanan
|Marketing director
|James Hardie
|Heather
|Gyton-Carroll
|Head of marketing, Australia
|Janus Henderson Investors
|Gary
|Siewert
|Marketing director
|JB Hi-Fi
|Essie
|Wake
|Chief marketing officer
|JCDecaux
|Tami
|Cunningham
|Director of marketing
|Johnson & Johnson
|Dianna
|Young
|General manager of marketing
|Just Group
|Manelle
|Merhi
|General manager of marketing and customer experience
|Kennards Hire
|Bettina
|Pidcock
|Chief marketing officer
|Kennedy
|Kristi
|Woolrych
|Chief marketing officer
|KFC South Pacific
|Dean
|Norbiato
|General manager of marketing
|Kia Motors Australia
|Belinda
|Driscoll
|Senior marketing manager, Australia and New Zealand
|Kimberly-Clark
|Laurie
|Lai
|General manager of marketing
|Kmart Australia
|Ross
|Metherell
|Director of strategy
|Kogan
|Mim
|Orlando
|Marketing director, Asia Pacific
|Lavazza
|Anthony
|Lieu
|Head of marketing
|LegalVision
|Sally
|Edvardsen
|Head of marketing
|Lendlease
|Wendy
|Mak
|Chief marketing officer
|Link Group
|Sarah
|Tucker
|Head of marketing, Asia Pacific
|Darryn
|Wallace
|Marketing and innovation director
|Lion Dairy & Drinks
|Nicole
|Ford
|Head of marketing
|Macquarie Group
|Lucy
|Briggs
|Head of marketing
|Magellan Financial Group
|Patricia
|Cheung
|Senior director of brand and destination marketing, Asia Pacific
|Marriott International
|Bronwyn
|Powell
|Marketing director
|Mars Food Australia
|Emily
|Dowling
|Marketing director
|Mars Pet Nutrition Australia
|Jacinta
|Whitehead
|Director of marketing, Australia and New Zealand
|Mattel
|Chris
|Brown
|chief marketing officer
|McDonald’s Australia
|Julia
|Edwards-Smith
|Group executive, marketing and digital
|McMillan Shakespeare Group
|Fiona
|Le Brocq
|Senior executive, brand and marketing
|Medibank
|Rene
|Rached
|Head of marketing
|Medibank
|Simon
|Ryan
|Marketing manager, Asia Pacific
|Megaport
|Simon
|Cheng
|Chief marketing officer
|Menulog
|Helen
|Kealy
|Head of marketing
|Metcash
|Jo
|Feeney
|Chief marketing officer
|Michael Hill
|Pip
|Arthur
|Chief marketing officer and communications director
|Microsoft Australia
|Daniel
|McDermott
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|Mimecast
|Camille
|Henderson
|Communications and brand manager
|Mineral Resources
|Natasha
|Ryko
|National marketing director
|Mirvac
|Kylie
|Smith
|Chief digital, communications and marketing officer
|MLC
|Siobhan
|Keaton
|General manager of brand and content
|MLC
|Liana
|Lorenzato
|Chief marketing officer
|Modibodi
|Ella
|McCarthy
|General manager of marketing and communications
|Monadelphous
|Fabian
|Marrone
|Chief marketing officer
|Monash University
|Jason
|Olive
|Marketing director
|Movember Australia
|Hannah
|Rowe
|Head of marketing and brand
|MS Queensland
|Paul
|Cavanagh
|General manager of brand, marketing and sales
|MSWA
|Renee
|Salaberry
|Global chief marketing officer
|Nanosonics
|Suzana
|Ristevski
|Chief marketing officer
|National Australia Bank
|Faycal
|Benabdellaziz
|Head of group brand
|National Australia Bank
|Chris
|Taylor
|Chief marketing officer
|National Heart Foundation
|Harvey
|Sanchez
|Chief marketing officer
|Nearmap
|Martin
|Brown
|Director of e-business, strategy and marketing, Oceania
|Nestlé Australia
|Andrew
|Braun
|General manager of marketing
|Netwealth
|Kyoko
|Sasahara
|Manager of marketing and logistics
|Newcrest Mining
|Mark
|Reinke
|Managing director of consumer
|News Corp Australia
|Karyn
|Turbill
|Chief marketing officer
|NEXTDC
|Chris
|Donald
|Head of marketing
|Nib Group
|Lizzie
|Young
|Managing director of local markets and group marketing
|Nine
|Geraldine
|Davys
|Marketing director
|Nissan Motor Corporation
|Tony
|Quarmby
|Executive general manager of marketing
|Tourism NT
|Melanie
|Byrne
|Communications and marketing manager
|NRW Holdings
|Amanda
|MacMillan
|Global lead, marketing
|Nufarm
|Neysa
|Goh
|Head of marketing, Oceania
|Puma Group
|Jessica
|Richmond
|General manager of marketing
|Officeworks
|Elaine
|Herlihy
|Chief marketing officer
|OFX
|Kerry
|Scott
|Marketing manager
|Oil Search
|Marella
|Gibson
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and Asia
|Omni Bridgeway
|Stephen
|Cramer
|Head of marketing and innovation
|Opal Packaging
|Melissa
|Hopkins
|Chief marketing officer
|Optus
|Bernadette
|Conlon
|Chief marketing officer, Australia and New Zealand
|Oracle
|James
|Dampney
|Global head of commercial and marketing
|Orica
|Jeremy
|Weiss
|General manager of marketing
|Origin Energy
|Laura
|O’Brien
|Marketing and digital experience manager
|Orora
|Sheila
|Chan
|General manager of marketing and sales
|OZ Minerals
|David
|Higgins
|Head of marketing
|Pendal Group
|Adrian
|Firth
|Manager of brand and communications
|Perenti
|Eric
|Thomson
|Global marketing director
|Pernod Ricard Winemakers
|Jason
|Hunt
|Senior marketing manager
|Perpetual
|Andrew
|Fahey
|Founder and chief marketing officer
|PointsBet
|Katherine
|Napier
|Marketing manager
|PolyNovo
|Catherine
|Anderson
|Chief customer officer
|Powershop Australia
|Phesephony
|Naidoo
|Head of marketing and communications
|PracticeHub
|Jo
|Boundy
|Chief marketing officer
|Qantas Group
|Sara
|Foale
|Chief marketing officer
|QBE Insurance
|Sara
|Lappage
|Chief marketing officer
|QMS Media
|Nada
|Rodic
|Group marketing manager
|Qube Property
|Renee
|Davidson
|General manager of marketing and digital
|RACQ
|Justine
|Hick
|Marketing manager
|Ramsay Health Care
|Melina
|Cruickshank
|Chief audience and marketing officer
|REA Group
|Saurabh
|Jain
|Marketing director, consumer hygiene, Australia and New Zealand
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Alicia
|Engleder
|Marketing director
|Red Bull
|Brad
|Fuller
|Marketing lead
|Reece Group
|Annaliese
|McRae
|Marketing coordinator
|Reliance Worldwide Corporation
|Line
|Andersen
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|ResMed
|Bec
|Gascoigne
|Head of marketing
|Retail First
|Clare
|O’Brien
|Marketing manager
|Return-It
|Derek
|Smith
|Marketing director
|Rio Tinto
|Neil
|Ridgway
|Chief brand and marketing officer
|Rip Curl
|Chaminda
|Ranasinghe
|Chief marketing officer
|RMIT University
|Josh
|Grace
|Chief marketing officer
|Samsung Australia
|Peter
|Harris
|Marketing manager, crude
|Santos
|Jane
|Palfreyman
|Director of marketing
|SBS
|Kate
|Massey
|Head of Asia Pacific
|Searchspring
|Babi
|Kahveci
|Head of brand and marcomms
|Seek
|Suzanne
|Robertson
|Head of marketing
|Seek
|Eva
|Ross
|Chief marketing and customer officer
|Sendle
|Charlotte
|Valente
|Chief marketing officer
|Seven West Media
|Allana
|May
|Chief marketing officer
|Shaver Shop
|Katie
|Saunders
|General manager of marketing
|Simplot Australia
|Kristina
|Surkova
|Marketing manager, brand and campaigns
|Smartgroup Corporation
|Hayley
|Dodman
|Head of marketing
|Sonic Healthcare
|Brent
|Hill
|Executive director of marketing
|South Australia Tourism Commission
|Sabine
|Mannl
|Marketing manager
|South32
|Nikki
|Clarkson
|Chief marketing officer
|Southern Cross Australia
|Olly
|Emery
|Chief marketing officer
|Spaceship
|Mark
|Migliorini
|Chief marketing officer
|Sportsbet
|Serena
|Leith
|Director of marketing, Asia Pacific
|Spotify
|Jodie
|Levistki
|Head of marketing and communications
|Steadfast Group
|Jo
|Katsos
|Marketing director, Australia
|STIHL
|Ben
|Allen
|General manager of customer and group marketing
|Stockland
|Laura
|Allman
|Head of marketing
|StoreLocal Group
|Kate
|Brody
|Regional marketing director, ANZSEA
|Subway
|Mim
|Haysom
|Chief marketing officer
|Suncorp
|Janet
|Newton
|Head of marketing
|Super Retail Group
|Carolyn
|Bendall
|Head of marketing
|Swinburne University of Technology
|Sidone
|Thomas
|General manager of technology, data and digital
|Sydney Airport
|Christina
|Erskine
|General manager of marketing
|Sydney Opera House
|Luke
|Waldren
|Executive general manager of marketing, customer, VIP and product
|Tabcorp
|Karen
|Madden
|Director of marketing, communications and fundraising
|Taronga Conservation Society Australia
|Caroline
|Hounsell
|Head of marketing
|Tassal Group
|Darren
|Needham-Walker
|Group director of marketing and communications
|TechnologyOne
|Renee
|Gangemi
|Head of marketing
|TEDx Sydney
|Jeremy
|Nicholas
|Chief marketing officer
|Telstra
|Josie
|Brown
|Chief insights and marketing officer
|Tennis Australia
|Mahinthan
|Sundaranathan
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|The a2 Milk Company
|Alexander
|Meyer
|Chief marketing officer
|The Iconic
|George
|Hughes
|Chief marketing officer
|The Star Entertainment Group
|Jacinta
|Fisher
|Marketing director
|The Walt Disney Company
|Michael
|Branagh
|Group executive of global marketing
|Tourism & Events Queensland
|Susan
|Coghill
|Chief marketing officer
|Tourism Australia
|John
|Pappas
|Chief marketing officer
|Toyota
|Kieren
|Cooney
|Group executive of consumer
|TPG Telecom
|Cass
|Becher
|Head of marketing and customer experience
|Transurban
|Angus
|Lilley
|Chief marketing officer
|Treasury Wine Estates
|Andy
|Morley
|Head of marketing, Australia and New Zealand
|Uber and Uber Eats
|Donald
|McBain
|Vice president of strategy and development
|United Malt Group
|Tracy
|Chalk
|Chief marketing officer
|University of Newcastle
|Nina
|Nyman
|Chief marketing officer
|UnLtd.
|Louise
|Eyres
|Head of marketing
|Vanguard Australia
|Dean
|Chadwick
|Chief marketing and commercial officer
|Velocity Frequent Flyer
|Anny
|Havercroft
|Director of brand innovation and marketing
|Verizon Media
|David
|Henderson
|Marketing director
|Vicinity Centres
|Paul
|Jones
|Chief customer and digital officer
|Virgin Australia
|Andrew
|Egan
|General manager of marketing
|Viva Energy Australia
|Olga
|Specjalska
|Marketing director, Australia and New Zealand
|VMWare
|Tamika
|Sercombe
|General manager of marketing
|Vocus
|Jason
|Bradshaw
|Chief customer and marketing officer
|Volkswagen Group Australia
|Julie
|Hutchinson
|Marketing director
|Volvo Car Australia
|Nicole
|McInnes
|Director of marketing and commercial, Australia and New Zealand
|WW
|Melissa
|Davison
|Regional strategy director, Asia Pacific
|Weir Minerals
|David
|Mulally
|General manager of merkting, customer and brand
|Western Sydney Airport
|Martine
|Jager
|Chief digital and marketing officer
|Westpac
|Sven
|Lindell
|Chief marketing officer
|Winning Group
|Gail
|Williamson
|Chief growth officer
|WiseTech Global
|Meg
|O’Neill
|Executive vice president of development and marketing
|Woodside Energy
|Andrew
|Hicks
|Chief marketing officer
|Woolworths Group
|Yves
|Calmette
|Chief marketing officer and executive communications director
|WWF-Australia
|Rachael
|Powell
|Chief customer officer
|Xero
|Vladka
|Kazda
|Marketing director, Australia
|Xero
|Joachim
|Holte
|Chief marketing officer
|Youi
|Steve
|Brennen
|Chief customer officer
|Zip Co
|Katrina
|Ang
|Director of marketing
|Zip Co
Please login with linkedin to comment
-
Latest comments
Latest News
WPP Shareholders Vote In Favour Of Global Takeover
WPP's shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a takeover and for Tom Williams on Dancing With The Stars.
Charlotte Crosby Launches Values & Vibrators Podcast
This is such a terrific name for a podcast, B&T was thinking of nicking it for our very own one.
Behold! All Of The Pics From B&T’s Women Leading Tech!
If there's EVER a function where you need to get the overhead projector or Powerpoint to work it's Women Leading Tech!
Dettol Launches Australian Heartland Collection Via Momentum
One need only witness the B&T office human pyramid in action to know that a trusty bottle of Dettol is always on hand.
Māori Support Network Releases First Major Brand Campaign Via Motion Sickness
B&T knows we should be bringing you more great work from NZ, however, we do struggle with that squiggly thing in Māori.
Sexist Tent Advert On Amazon Says It Would Be ‘Easy For Women To Put Up’
Sure, this is a rather sexist ad for a tent; however, it vastly undersells the sheer horror that is camping.
Isobar ANZ Wins Adobe 2021 Digital Experience Partner Of The Year Award
Isobar's fifth grade racquetball trophy discretely moved to rear of cabinet after Adobe Digital Experience Partner win.
Apple Spoofs Tom Cruise And Co With ‘Mission Implausible’ Ad For New iPad Pro
This cool Apple spot comes with a surprising end that includes Tim Cook; which probably takes the surprise out of it.
“Beginning Of The End Of The Pandemic!” Omnicom Revenues Down 1.8% In Q1, But Rebounds 9.6% From COVID
Omnicom's Q1s are in & if they were a hamburger they'd be better than a Zinger but not as good as the Whopper Baconator.
PHD Media Named Best Place To Work For Media And Marketing By AFR
Apparently the use of 'the rack' & thumbscrews in the workplace is frowned upon by the AFR's Best Places To Work Awards.
Woolies Takes Majority Stake In Quantium
Woolworths takes majority stake in Quantium, still can't get its trolleys to drive in a straight line.
Government’s Woeful ‘Milkshake’ Consent Ad Deleted
Vaccine rollouts, another Shark's loss on the weekend and now consent videos, it's been another trying week for ScoMo.
Nine’s Big Idea Store Announces Action Packed Line-Up
Nine unveils impressive Big Idea Store line-up and it's not good news for fans of dancing poodles or the wobble board.
Droga5 Goes Back To Pompeii 79AD In Epic New Work For Alexa
B&T's very conscious of overusing the word epic in headlines, but the hyperbole is definitely warranted in this beauty.
Coke Criticised At Shareholder Meeting For Exacerbating Health Issues In American Communities Of Colour
Coke criticised for exacerbating health issues in communities of colour, not to mention communities generally.
Ampol Completes Its Australian Return In New Campaign From Saatchi & Saatchi And iProspect
When it comes to brand loyalty to a petrol station, B&T chooses anyone with a Slurpee machine & Krispy Kreme cabinet.
Klarna Launches Carbon Footprint Insights For 90 Million Customers
Klarna has announced the launch of CO2 insights for all shopping purchases as part of its one per cent pledge, involving the donation of $10 million to initiatives supporting planet health. The new feature aims to democratise access to unbiased climate impact information for consumers at no cost or judgement, as a first step to […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine News Wins The Night As Lego Masters And MasterChef Have Post Premiere Dip
Lego Masters & MasterChef in need of a large pump device and doctor's prescription after suffering "post premiere dip".
Will AR Get Rid Of Shop Changerooms?
Could AR be the new way of trying on clothes? It would certainly beat dodgy changerooms with broken locks.
Purple iPhones, AirTags And Huge Changes For Advertisers: Everything You Need To Know From The Apple Launch
There was big news coming out of California last night. Fortunately, it wasn't that The Rock is running for President.
Sitecore Study: Aussie Gen Zs Flock To Internet Commerce Sites During Pandemic
Study says Zs have been online shopping during the pandemic when they should've been squeezing their zits in the mirror.
DoubleVerify Uncovers And Stops ‘OctoBot’: Unprecedented CTV-Focused Fraud Scheme With Multiple Tentacles
Grab the lemon and the tartare sauce because we're talking OctoBots in this tasty cephalopod read.
Instagram Influencer Marketing Set To Become A $7.4B Industry In 2021
Influencer economy tipped to reach $7.5B. That's a lot of teeth whitening sets and Hello Fresh meals being sold.
Lifting The Lid On The Marketing Machine With Accenture’s Philippa Spork
If only marketing were a machine, then all of your problems could be remedied with a spray of WD-40.
Which 50? Has The Datafication Of Advertising Finally Killed Off Adland’s Favourite Slogan?
John Wanamaker's famous adland quip has joined Prince Philip in falling agonisingly short of its 100th birthday.
YouTube Removes Ads From James Charles Videos After Child Sexting Allegations
Here's a rather unsavoury story about a YouTuber, not that we have the faintest clue who it is.
Facebook Ups Data Portability Efforts With ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool
You can now transfer all your old crap on Facebook. Although it might be better to just delete some of the old photos.
Purpose, Or Is It Porpoise?
In his latest guest post, B&T regular Robert Strohfeldt skewers marketers’ latest buzzword – purpose… I used to flick through the various newspapers cartoons each day – reckon it would be tough trying to create a cartoon each day, based on a major news story, that is both funny and insightful. Since the PC mob […]
MILO Cereal Launches ‘Beast Mode’ Campaign Via Connecting Plots
MILO Cereal has launched its first major marketing campaign for its newly launched Protein cereal, via independent creative communications agency Connecting Plots. Building on MILO’s brand message of fuelling active kids, the new campaign platform, ‘Beast Mode – Activated’, evolves the master brand’s focus on team sports. This aims to celebrate how MILO Protein helps […]
All Hail The Winners! It’s All Your Women Leading Tech Trophy Recipients
Women Leading Tech winners were lauded at a gala lunch. And, right on cue, the damn Powerpoint preso didn't work.