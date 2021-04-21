Time Is Running Out To Nominate For B&T’s CMO Power List!

B&T, in partnership with Are Media, is launching its first-ever CMO Power List, and we’re offering each and every one of you the opportunity to have your say on who deserves to make it!

The CMO Power List will recognise and rank the top 20 marketing bosses in Australia, and after the year we all just had, there is definitely no shortage of people who are worthy of consideration.

We will also name a People’s Choice CMO, to be decided by a popular vote. So, if you know someone who is carving it up on the client side, this is your chance to help them get the recognition they deserve.

Here’s how it’s going to work

Peer nominations for B&T’s CMO Power List are open now, so those of you who wish to put forward a trailblazing marketing chief can do so in the comments section at the bottom of this article (you’ll need to sign in to LinkedIn first though). All we need is their name, position title and company/brand they work for.

We’ll be accepting peer nominations until Monday 26 April 2021, so there is just a few days left to nominate, people!

It will then be time for us to go away and put together a final list of candidates for the coveted honour of People’s Choice CMO, before we open the voting lines on Wednesday 28 April. Voting for the People’s Choice CMO will close on Wednesday 12 May.

Then, it’s the big reveal of B&T’s first CMO Power List, which will take place on Monday 28 June, and will include interviews with each of the top 20 marketing leaders who made the cut, along with the People’s Choice CMO.

For those overcome with excitement, here are the key dates once more…

Peer nominations close for CMO Power List: Monday 26 April 2021

Voting opens for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 28 April 2021

Voting closes for People’s Choice CMO: Wednesday 12 May 2021

People’s Choice CMO: CMO Power List revealed: Monday 28 June 2021

We’ve put together a (long) list of marketing bosses who we think are worthy of a shot at making B&T’s CMO Power List, but remember to add any others we have missed in the comments section at the bottom of this article!

CMO Power List nominees