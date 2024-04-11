Tim Tam Picks Publicis’ MSL For PR & Influencer Launch In UK

The Arnott’s Group has hired Publicis PR shop MSL to lead its PR and influencer work as it prepares to launch Tim Tams in the UK.

The delightfully Aussie sweet treat launched last week in premium UK retailers Waitrose and Ocado, but Arnott’s plans to roll out the brand to more retailers over the summer.

The account will be led by MSL’s associate director Elle Llewellyn who will report to Francesca Lucas, head of social and PR at The Arnott’s Group.

Laura Watts, managing partner at MSL UK said: “A Tim Tam Slam Dunk! We couldn’t be more excited about working with Tim Tam, and launching Australia’s most iconic biscuit in the UK has been a dream brief for us and now a dream client.”

Lucas added: “The biscuit market is highly contested in the UK, but MSL’s energy, creativity and enthusiasm for Tim Tam at pitch demonstrated to us that they were the right partners to drive the impact and scale we were looking for at launch.”