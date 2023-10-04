TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney

Get ready for TikTok’s For You Page to come to life as TikTok Australia announces its House of Music Discovery at the inaugural SXSW Sydney.

Enter into a world of music discovery and rediscovery as TikTok Australia takes over the eccentric cultural hub, Pleasures Playhouse, on Wednesday, 18 October. TikTok’s House of Music Discovery will bring the magic of music exploration to life by transcending the digital realm and making it a real-world experience. Guests will have the opportunity to witness some of the most exciting emerging and re-establishing acts from TikTok play live.

TikTok’s House of Music Discovery will feature revered music content creator and curator Derrick Gee who’ll guide guests through his insights into connecting with fans in 2023 during a panel discussion, with live performances from emerging artists including YNG Martyr, Go-Jo, ASTON & ASHWARYA who have connected with new audiences through TikTok, and legendary Australian artist Ben Lee who has found a whole new audience with TikTok. All SXSW Sydney badge and wristband holders can immerse themselves in the exceptional Australian talent that was discovered on TikTok, and the future of music discovery.

Host Derrick Gee, best known for sharing his unique music discoveries, breaking down songs and sounds, and imparting his music and tech knowledge to his engaged TikTok audience, Gee will lend his experience to the “The Art of Music Discovery” discussion. He’ll also delve into how fans uncover and consume new music, as well as the ways in which artists are now connecting with their followers and audiences in 2023.

Gee will be joined by the showcasing artists who will share their experiences and how they’ve connected with global audiences through TikTok. The panel discussion will be followed by an industry networking event, where Gee will take us on a sonic journey of music discovery inviting artists, industry, and guests to mingle and share the floor with the TikTok music team ahead of the live showcase.

A diverse lineup of Australian artists who have found global audiences on TikTok will take to the stage for an eclectic showcase reminiscent of scrolling through your For You Feed. Hailing from Townsville, QLD, YNG Martyr has soared to online stardom thanks to his breakout track, “Nike Ticks,” and has impressively built a dedicated following by infusing his signature hip-hop style with references to internet culture.

Adding a classic twist to the lineup is Australian music legend Ben Lee. A long-standing figure in Australian music, his unique perspective is set to bridge generations of music fans through TikTok, with live performances of “Catch My Disease”, “Cigarettes Will Kill You” and “We’re All In This Together”, alongside his latest EP, “2 songs I wrote in 1993 and recorded last week” at TikTok’s House of Music Discovery.

Go-Jo, the emerging pop sensation from Western Australia will bring his harmonious fusion of guitar-driven pop, hip-hop, and R&B to the live showcase. Fresh off the heels of his viral Billboard charting hit “Mrs. Hollywood,” Go-Jo’s meteoric rise to fame has marked him as a breakthrough artist that cannot be overlooked. Y2K pop prodigy known to over 1.5m TikTok followers for her original take on classics, ASTON, will bring her unapologetically ‘in your face’ sound to electrify the audience from the raw “Middle Fingers”, to the recently released heater “Boy Problems”.

Melbourne’s ASHWARYA, who is known to invigorate deep dance pop beats with her eclectic vocal presence, will also join the stage. Masterfully captivating listeners with her production, vocals, songwriting and sound that’s truly unique, ASHWARYA will own the stage with hits like “Up In My Head” & “Best Friend”.

“With countless artists now connecting with fans on TikTok, we can’t wait to take that experience to a live stage by launching TikTok’s House of Music Discovery at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. Both TikTok and SXSW are known for being destinations to discover the culture defining artists of tomorrow, so we’re excited to bring them together for an unmissable celebration of Australian music.” Ollie Wards, director of music, TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

Beating in the heart of SXSW Sydney, TikTok House of Music Discovery delivers an unparalleled journey, seamlessly blending the worlds of online and real-world music experiences. It’s a must-see event for those interested in the ever-evolving integration between music and social media. TikTok House of Music Discovery is open to SXSW Sydney badge and wristband holders.