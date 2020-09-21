TikTok Launches First Local Brand Campaign Via Akcelo

Video sharing app TikTok has kicked off its first Australian campaign, launching ‘It starts on TikTok’.

The campaign will see two TVCs played across Seven, Nine and Network 10 in national prime time, as well as digital video across online and social, OOH and digital display and social.

Akcelo has assisted TikTok with putting the campaign together.

TikTok ANZ general manager of global business solutions Brett Armstrong said: “This campaign represents a major investment in building the TikTok brand with consumers locally and further driving the incredible user growth we’ve seen this year. Creating more opportunities for brands and advertisers to engage with Australian audiences in unique and creative ways remains our focus. Launching a major local brand campaign is a key element of our strategy, as we continue developing the TikTok platform in what is a priority market for us.”

TikTok ANZ general manager Lee Hunter added: “Australia is full of talent and every day, thousands of Aussies are enjoying the thrill of seeing their video go viral on TikTok. The amazing local creators we’ve selected for our first-ever Australian brand campaign are as diverse as our country and have found an audience, both at home and abroad, by being their authentic selves. These ads are a celebration of the joy and opportunity that TikTok offers people everywhere and by showcasing some of the best local talent and trends on our platform, we’re hoping to see many more Australians jump on board and make it happen”.

