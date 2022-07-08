Thursday TV Wrap: Sarah Ferguson’s 7.30 Reign Begins With 502,000 Eyeballs

ABC’S 7.30 programme now has Sarah Ferguson as the host and it’s bringing in solid numbers, 502,000 eyeballs last night and on Monday she brought in 593,000 viewers.

In comparison, Leigh Sales’ farwell brought in 572,000 viewers.

#abc730 Sarah Ferguson's reference to Boris Johnson as 'the greased piglet' Gold 🤣 — ShiannonCorcoran💉💉💉 (@ShiannonC) July 7, 2022

Seven News peaked at 867,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 855,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 634,000 viewers – Tracey as always can rest easy knowing she’s the real MVP.

Hot Seat grabbed 442,000 viewers and Tipping Point pulled in 297,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 535,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL pulled in 437,000 viewers – After extensive research, I can confirm the cats took it it home.

"They were just too good, the Cats." Alex Neal-Bullen provides a review of tonight's loss at GMHBA Stadium. 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/73bSPjuJ6n — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) July 7, 2022

Home And Away managed 297,000 – honestly, watching a show that has good weather is a nice treat at the moment – I write this as someone with a leaking roof.

Meanwhile, 10’s The Project grabbed 352,000 viewers – seriously the wardrobe department needs many Logies. 10 News First grabbed 279,000 viewers – Sandra Sully as always delivers. Masterchef brought in 482,000 viewers – I’m not ready for this show to end.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 592,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 502,000. Foreign Correspondents earnt 276,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Seven Network with 30.4 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 26.4 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 16.5 per cent of the share, followed by the 10 Network with 17.2 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 9.4 per cent.