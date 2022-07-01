Thursday TV Wrap: Leigh Sales Farewells 7.30 With 572,000 Eyeballs Watching

10’s Masterchef took out entertainment last night with 516,000 viewers. Something about cooking, crying, and Melissa Leong being kind is the perfect mix.

Seven News peaked at 856,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 809,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 576,000 viewers – Tracey as always can rest easy knowing she’s the real MVP.

Hot Seat grabbed 450,000 viewers and Tipping Point pulled in 303,000 viewers. The NRL grabbed 300,000 viewers – go, team!

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 469,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL pulled in 390,000 viewers – After extensive research, I can confirm that Brisbane beat the Bulldogs.

Home And Away managed 300,000 – we need this soap now more than ever!

Meanwhile, 10’s The Project grabbed 337,000 viewers – seriously the wardrobe department needs many Logies.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 575,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 572,000 – Sales leaving would make anyone cry! 90 Celebrate pulled in 412,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Seven Network with 28.4 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 25.7 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 19.6 per cent of the share, followed by the 10 Network with 17.9 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 8.3 per cent.