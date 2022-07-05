Monday TV Wrap: MasterChef Cooks Up Solid Numbers For 10

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 688,000 viewers – I can only pray Grimshaw has the best car space in the nine parking lot.

Seven News hit 1031,000 viewers while Nine News earned 938,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 586,000 viewers, Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 467,000 viewers.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 482,000 viewers and Australian Ninja Warrior brought in 409,000 viewers – amazingly no one said they had their period to get out of exercising. 2022 Wimbledon brought in 412,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 399,000 viewers. MasterChef brought in 624,000 viewers! Have You Been Paying Attention? grabbed 598,000 viewers – there were tears, laughs and Melissa Leong being a fashion Queen.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 667,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 593,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Australia Story grabbed 513,00 viewers – pretty harrowing viewing. Media Watch pulled in 463.000 viewers. Four Corners grabbed 535,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 31.3 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 23.4 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 21.1 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 16.7 per cent of the share, while SBS had 7.5 per cent