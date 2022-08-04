Thursday TV Wrap: Beauty & The Geek Finale Chugs Along, As Shaun Micallef’s Engines Rev

Nine’s Beauty And The Geek Finale peaked at 537,000 viewers. In comparison, the finale drew in 665,000 eyeballs last year, but this season’s end was very emotional and sweet.

Let's hear it one more time for the winners of Beauty and the Geek 2022! 🎉 #BATG pic.twitter.com/yeZiV4eTfJ — Beauty and the Geek Australia (@BATG) August 4, 2022

In the news, news: Seven News peaked at 904,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 784,000 viewers – Peter Overton will always be my celebrity crush.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 635,000 viewers – Grimshaw as always brings in the numbers! Hot Seat grabbed 383,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 494,000 viewers. Meanwhile, The Commonwealth Games stole the show and peaked at 713,000 viewers – the games are ALMOST as exciting as Cody Simpson’s love triangle.

Also, I now care about Lawn Bowls.

History has been created in Commonwealth Games 2022. India's first ever medal in Lawn Bowls. And, it is Gold 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/u7zZRH5Uwf — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 2, 2022

10’s The Project grabbed 312,000 viewers – Carrie, as always, icon material!

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 566,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 443,000. Meanwhile, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell drew in 453,000 viewers – a big deal for an ABC show to be giving the big networks a run for their money – and the networks do spend lots of money.

I've said it before & I'll say it again: Shaun Micallef & the writers at #MadAsHell are the epitome of intellectual brilliance, bosses of unrivalled humour, sanity-restorers, a bunch of national treasures, if you will. Now accepting tips on how to survive in the show's absence… pic.twitter.com/jgnMRbcVkc — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) August 3, 2022

Out on top was the Seven Network with 37.3 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 27.3 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 14.3 per cent of the share, followed by the 10 Network with 13.4 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 7.5 per cent.