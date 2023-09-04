Three Risks Of Forging Ahead Without An Innovation Strategy
Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at leading behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In her latest post for B&T, Aitken argues there’s no innovation without first devising an innovation strategy. Here’s how…
Plenty of agencies have ‘innovation’ earmarked as a top priority, however surprisingly many don’t have an innovation strategy to support this intent. Yet innovating without a strategy is like going on a road trip without a destination or map. You can end up getting very lost and wasting a whole lotta time trying to get yourself back on track.
Here are three major risks of ploughing ahead without a well-defined innovation strategy:
1. You dilute your impact.
When you lack focus and structure around your innovation priorities, it’s easy to get distracted by the “bright shiny object” syndrome, chasing every new trend or idea without considering strategic alignment and impact. As a result, your efforts end up scattered across disparate, disjointed projects that fail to move the dial.
Defining your strategic priorities provides focus, allowing you to filter opportunities and say ‘no’ to misaligned, time-wasting tangents. An innovation strategy allows you to allocate resources more intentionally to initiatives that have the highest potential payoff for your organisation.
2. You waste resources by duplicating efforts.
In large organisations especially, the absence of an overarching innovation strategy leads to duplicated efforts across silos and teams. When there’s no over-arching strategy to guide teams, communication can break down and different areas of the organisation risk circling the same problems and ideas. This redundancy wastes resources, can breed internal competition (aka the “not invented here” syndrome), and hinders organisation-wide innovation.
An innovation strategy, that aligns priorities and initiatives, empowers the team to take a coordinated approach to innovation, and identify any potential overlaps early. It helps facilitate transparency and reduces costly duplications.
3. You miss disruptive opportunities.
Innovation requires adequate investment of time, money, people, and attention. Without a strategy guiding these resource allocations, it’s all too easy to spread your assets thin across lacklustre projects and priorities. And this can leave you cash-strapped when more disruptive, higher impact, opportunities come along.
Careful planning allows you to budget, schedule, and staff your innovation initiatives based on strategic importance. It will ensure you have a balanced portfolio of both incremental as well as disruptive opportunities. Your strategy will empower you to earmark resources for initiatives with the highest impact, and be nimble enough when new, strategically aligned, opportunities arise.
If your organisation is driving blind without an innovation strategy, you can start your thinking by asking three questions:
- What are your most critical customer problems to solve?
For each customer problem, ask yourself:
- Why is now the right time to solve this problem?
- Why are you the natural owners of this problem?
Compelling innovation opportunities are identified at the intersection of these three questions. That is, they focus on solving a powerful customer problem, the timing is right to solve the problem, and you are the rightful owners. Use these questions to help guide your innovation strategy to ensure cohesion and intentionality, and that your opportunities reinforce rather than distract from one another.
Please login with linkedin to commentInventium Zoe Aitken
Latest News
VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024. VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. The new network […]
London vs Perth! A Lesson On Media Specialisation
Initiative Perth’s investment partnerships executive Tia Sullivan (lead image) is just back from secondment to the London office on the agency’s ‘Emily in Paris’ initiative. In this guest post, Sullivan reveals the experience has stirred the old ‘specialisation VS generalisation’ debate for adlanders. As a young professional, relatively new to working in such a fast-changing […]
SMI: July Spend For Streaming Ads Jumped Nearly 60% Following Matildas Triumph
Matildas' World Cup success proves a boon for adland. Kurt Burnette also seen down the Audi dealership over the weekend.
Gold! Silver! Bronze! Find Out Who’s In The Money With B&T’s Best Performing Agencies!!
B&T handing out gold, silver & bronze for top performing agencies. Or, if it were beer, it'd be Coopers, Asashi & New.
Was This News Network Duped By An AI Donald Trump?
Already suffering terribly from Mondayitis? B&T does warn this article contains a number of references to Donald Trump.
Australia Post Celebrates Our Love For Big Things With A Collectible Coin
It's rare numismatic news on B&T today. Numismatic being the name for coin collectors who are also referred to as nerds.
OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System). The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process. “The […]
Meta Considering Launching Paid-For, Ad-Free Facebook & Instagram In The EU
Meta eyeing ad-free, subscription model for Facebook & Instagram. More proof Zuck's had too many kicks to the head?
TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field. The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of […]
Ad Standards Teams With Omnicom To Launch Campaign Encouraging Aussies To Complain About Iffy Ads
Ad Standards joins talkback radio and News Corp's letters pages as the last great refuge for the whiner & the grumbler.
Koala’s “Boomer Blocker” Initiative Enrages The Elderly Via Thinkerbell
Koala take an interesting marketing tact in new campaign that deliberately infuriates a third of its customer base.
Opinion: When Tinder Takes A swipe At Australia’s Sexual Health, We Need To Talk About It
As the B&T editorial staff attest, sexual health is no laughing matter. In this opinion piece co-founder of Stigma Health James Sneddon grinds his axe about Tinder’s advertising choices. Sexual health. I know it’s not the usual topic you see in B&T but hey, it’s 2023, it’s World Sexual Health Day, we’re body positive, into […]
Sunday TV Ratings: “They Clearly Have Never Heard Of A Bathmat & Slippers!” Fans Slam The Block Judges For Bizarre Feedback
George Calombaris appears to be relinquishing his title as most hated reality TV judge as Block critics eye the title.
Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram
Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum. However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors. “You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired […]
Rose Byrne Brings Some A-List Clout To New Work For Domain Via Howatson+Company
B&T not sure how we feel about the great Rose Byrne starring in a Domain ad. It's probably more Kitty Flanagan's patch.
Adam Ferrier On The Voice Referendum: “I Want To See The Bogans Of Australia Unite For Yes”
Adam Ferrier calls on all bogans to unite for the Yes vote. Not that it ever helped the the Holdens at Bathurst, did it?
New Site Lets You Anonymously Ask Your Boss For Free Tampons Via Black Sheep Advertising
Alongside tampons, B&T also feels employers should provide complimentary De-Gas tablets for windy colleagues.
Samsung Launches Flip Side Campaign With Vogue Via CHEP Network
New Samsung ad aimed clearly at fashionistas. So if you've no idea who Donatella Versace is, you shouldn't bother here.
Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at […]
Icon Agency Announces A Trio Of New Hires
The soy milk in the Icon Agency office fridge now under considerable strain as agency announces three new hires.
2023 Australian Commercial Radio Awards Artists Revealed
Given their three-decade love for it, surely The Choirboys should be performing 'Run To Paradise' at the Radio Awards?
Mindshare Brings $40m Unilever Account Back To GroupM
B&T delivered this breaking news this morning. And, let's be honest, we can barely dress ourselves first thing Monday.
John Farnham’s Iconic Hit Stars In Latest Yes Campaign Ad From The Monkeys
As much as B&T loves this new work, we now have grave fears for a return of the fabled John Farnham mullet.
MFA Launches “We Are The Changers” OOH Campaign To Reach Commuting Adland Folks
MFA targets adlanders in new outdoor campaign. So if this doesn't work you'd have to say the entire system's broken!
Clems’ Dani Bassil: “Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level”
Judging by this rather confident headline, there's a gauntlet and it's been thrown. Here's hoping no one lost an eye.
One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA
One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]
AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]
From Growing Up Facing Systematic Discrimination To Winning At Women In Media: The Trade Desk’s Azadeh Khojandi
Look, B&T's proofreading is a little soft at the best of times, but not when it comes to the fabulous Azadeh Khojandi.
TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]
Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]
The Hallway GM Chris Murphy Helps Grads Out With The Scoop Partnership
B&T always keen to lend a hand to grads getting a start in adland. That's despite our occasionally prickly demeanour.
Qantas Should Be Fined Hundreds Of Millions If Found Guilty Of Misleading Ads: ACCC
Alan Joyce forced into his first-class pyjamas & a stiff flute of Dom Pérignon '74 after enduring the week from hell.
Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]
Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]
Thursday TV Ratings: Fans Go BANANAS For The NRL
B&T's own footy tipping comp heating up as we head into the finals. Well, the three people still remembering to do it.
Threads Launches Web Version & Testing Search But Usage Still Down
For Threads to work, the average day has to be extended to 30 hours so we can all find time to fit this new stuff in.