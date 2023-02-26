Three Major Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2023
In this guest post, Sian Jenkins, marketing director, APAC at Genesys, shares what is up and coming in the marketing industry and what marketers should be doing about it.
The world as we know it has undergone a huge transformation over the past few years. Emerging from the grip of the pandemic in 2022, we now find ourselves facing a period of economic instability not seen in Australia for more than 30 years.
Businesses are facing increasing costs, a tight labour market, a possible recession, rising interest rates and inflation.
There’s plenty for marketers to be aware of as they attempt to connect with new target audiences and their evolving needs. With marketing and customer experience (CX) becoming more interconnected than ever, businesses must stay ahead of the trends if they want to remain competitive and deliver value to customers in the rapidly changing digital landscape.
Against this backdrop and with CX as the new battleground, the importance of offering personalised experiences, the convergence of marketing and CX, and the impact of purpose-driven marketing, have become increasingly critical to executing effective campaigns and appealing to consumers.
Here are my top three marketing predictions for 2023 and beyond.
1. AI is driving personalisation
Customers want to feel heard, understood and remembered by the brands they engage with, which means that marketers need to find smarter ways to personalise their campaigns and messaging across all channels and touch points.
Deloitte found only 30 per cent are happy with the way Australian brands are delivering personalisation, so it’s clear there’s much work to be done by businesses to orchestrate customer journeys that are frictionless and meaningful. It is now essential for companies to look to the future of personalisation and how technology can be instrumental in providing a personalised experience and real-time engagement.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help to deliver deeper personalisation at scale. It can be used to record and extract information from a customer’s previous interactions with a brand and feed this into the design of future campaigns or offers that are highly targeted and relevant to that particular individual.
This is a trend we see accelerating this year, with 90 per cent of companies saying they are deploying AI across at least one aspect of their marketing mix. AI will bring conversational marketing to the fore and allow customer interactions at a more personal level.
2. Increased integration between marketing and CX
As consumers interact with brands before they have even become customers, it is important for companies to understand the full lifecycle of the consumer experience and view the customer journey holistically. There can no longer be a “handing off” of the customer to another team once they progress from being a prospect to becoming a customer.
According to Genesys-sponsored research by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, 81 per cent of executives surveyed say being able to measure the customer experience along key points of the customer journey is important to their organisation’s business strategy. However, only 20 to 40 per cent of respondents were satisfied with their organisation’s ability to leverage CX metrics for the insights and outcomes they really want.
With the proliferation of digital channels and our propensity as consumers to ‘channel hop’, brands must connect the customer journey across all touch points and carry the context of customer interactions across all channels. All channels must be owned and managed by the same team to ensure a seamless customer experience and there must also be a strong link between pre- and post-sale channels.
It is critical to foster relationships with teams that have functional ownership of each journey touchpoint and understand the data and insights that are being captured at every point of interaction. There is a significant amount of customer insights that can be gleaned from customer service teams and in particular, the contact centre, which should be viewed much more strategically than it is today.
A contact centre today provides an opportunity to forge closer relationships and deeper connections with customers and foster greater trust. The convergence of marketing and CX, breaking down silos across these two functions, will help organisations in leveraging this data to improve marketing campaigns as well as the customer experience.
3. Purpose-led marketing is on the rise
To maintain a competitive edge in the current business environment, companies need to find a balance between delivering technological efficiencies, empathetic experiences and value-laden services through both their product offerings, and their brand values. Consumers are becoming more conscious about an organisation’s purpose and are beginning to hold organisations to account for their social and environmental responsibilities.
We’ve seen more companies speak out on important societal matters, including Genesys CEO Tony Bates, who has publicly shared the organisation’s position about critical issues impacting the company’s employees and communities. Conversely, Gina Rineheart’s company, Hancock Prospecting’s sponsorship of Netball Australia team the Diamonds was withdrawn as their unethical stance on indigenous issues has damaged the brand to the point that a sporting organisation does not want to be associated with it.
More generally, companies now have a greater focus on sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). For example, one of Genesys’ goals is to be carbon neutral by 2030. Resonating with customers by making a genuine commitment to a purpose is extremely important for companies today, with 66 per cent of high-growth brands being more likely to see purpose as a means to guiding employee decision-making. This emphasises how it is now essential to design campaigns and customer journeys with inclusion in mind and an authentic brand purpose.
It is crucial for brands to develop their authentic voice in this area with inclusive marketing principles, as consumers are savvy and aware of business ‘washing’. Attempting to align with purpose disingenuously or leveraging a particular issue for business advantage will only result in damage to the brand.
In 2023, businesses must remain privy to upcoming trends and take advantage of them to improve operations. These trends reveal that customer retention and loyalty are driven by their experience with the brand. Companies should strive towards an integrated, personalised and purpose-led approach where sales, marketing, and customer support all work in unison to provide a seamless customer journey.
Latest News
Australian Idol: Top 12 Face Public Vote
Proving that talent doesn’t grow with age, Sunday’s episode of Seven’s Australian Idol saw the highly-talented, and highly-young, final 12 belt out hit songs from the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Bruno Mars. Whilst celebrity judges Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr and Amy Shark were present to give critique, this is the […]
Sunday TV Ratings: MAFS Star Blames Alcohol For Cheating
In a rarely heard excuse for cheating, Married At First Sight’s Adam blamed alcohol for his adulterous kiss at last night’s commitment ceremony. “Can I just be honest?” the groom said. “I was drunk”. Shockingly, his wife Janelle didn’t like the excuse and the couple left. As many as 928,000 metro viewers tuned in for the […]
You Can Now Watch TikTok In Your Mercedes
Want to spice up your commute with gyrating teenagers and dogs? Get down to your local Merc dealer, stat.
How To Make Your Brand Its Most Authentic Self
You know what people hate? Lying. Fortunately, Bazaarvoice’s APAC managing director, Kate Musgrove (pictured), is on hand in this op-ed to give you all the tips and tricks to make your brand look and feel authentic. The need for brand authenticity continues to grow within Australia, as shoppers are seeing their purchasing decisions increasingly influenced […]
Georgia Falloon Steals A March In Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award
Georgia Falloon, sales manager at Playground XYZ is currently top of the pile in the race to be crowned the People’s Choice at the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian. Here’s the top 10 as it stands: Georgi Falloon, Playground XYZ Amanda Birrell, Orchard Amanthi Thudugalage, Telstra Gina Hughes, Orchard Holly Minucos, Orchard Emily […]
Ovarian Cancer Australia Selects Southpaw As Their Web Solution Partner
Southpaw has been selected as OCA’s partner to create a market-leading digital experience that will provide improved care, support and understanding for those affected directly or indirectly by ovarian cancer. With the new solution, OCA is looking to further understand the needs and challenges of the community to ensure they can better serve those who are dealing with what is a significant life challenge.
LIONS Scholarship Launches To Support Unrepresented Creatives
LIONS will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lions. LIONS has announced the launch of the LIONS Scholarship. Designed to support the next generation of talent, the scholarship offers a group of young people from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes […]
Voting For 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Closes TODAY
Okay don’t panic, too much, BUT voting for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award closes today. Yhup that’s right. So if you haven’t voted already (I mean seriously!?) you can cast your vote here. You have until midnight, and if you don’t vote you will turn into a pumpkin (we’re not afraid to use […]
It’s Not Easy Being Green – Does Advertising Have A Problem With The Environment?
The wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly. But, in the corridors of power in the European Union, they turn inexorably and immutably. Three years ago, the 27 countries that comprise the union published the 2020 Circular Economy action plan. This year, the plan should come into action. For an EU document, the action plan is short, […]
Foxtel Announces Standout NRL Sponsors
Foxtel Media has today announced the twelve standout brands that have signed on as sponsors for the 2023 NRL season that will kick off on March 2nd. Sportsbet, McDonald’s, KIA, KFC, VB, McCain, Ford, Red Rooster, Harvey Norman, Chemist Warehouse and Telstra are the 2023 season game day sponsors, with Westpac coming on as the […]
Digital Audio Ad Spend Surges To $221m
Advertisers spent $221.2 million on digital audio advertising including podcasts, music and radio streaming in the calendar year 2022, according to the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC. The figures show streaming attracted $138.7 million of the ad spend pie, while podcasting accounted for $82.5 million or 37 percent of total […]
Aldi Facial Roller Leaves Shoppers Red-Faced
A $20 Aldi facial roller has left shoppers blushing with its design and vibration motors. Posting on Facebook group Aldi Mums, one of the mums in question shared a photo of the gadget, saying “I swear they are doing this on purpose.” The decidedly phallic Sculpting Facial Roller Set is designed to sculpt the face […]
Think TV: FTA TV Continues To Dominate, BVOD Viewing Up 11% Year-On-Year
Total TV was the most-watched at-home viewing method in the second half of 2022 with a 72.6 percent audience share, compared to 15.3 percent for SVOD and 12.1 percent for social video. For ad-supported video, total TV was the main medium for viewers with an 85.7 percent audience share. YouTube had the next highest share […]
Cult-Hit Survival Series Debuts Down Under: “Alone Australia” via SBS
Today, SBS announced the groundbreaking 11-part documentary series Alone Australia will premiere with a double episode on Wednesday 29 March. Ten Australian survivalists will be dropped in the remote wilds of Western Tasmania/ lutruwita, completely isolated from the world and each other, stripped of modern possessions, contact and comforts, to self document their experience – […]
Val Morgan Promotes Alyce Thomas To Group Sales Manager
Val Morgan Digital (VMD) has promoted Alyce Thomas to group sales manager. Thomas has been at the company for more than two years and led the launch of The Latch Sustainability vertical and the brand’s e-commerce sustainable shopping platform Keys to the City. She had previously served as VMD’s senior agency partnerships manager. Thomas will […]
Will The Last Person Leaving Twitter Turn Out The Lights
Twitter has had a rough few months and, with the head of Twitter Blue and her team being made redundant and six lawsuits for failing to pay bills in the offing, it seems the blue bird is far from out of the woods. On Saturday night, Twitter laid off at least 50 members of staff, […]
Champion Announces Purpose-Led Pride Campaign “The Game Is Not Over”
Global lifestyle sportswear brand, Champion, is thrilled to launch its highly anticipated Pride campaign, ‘The Game is Not Over’, which aims to empower voices within the Pride community. The integrated campaign, that supports the release of its genderless Pride collection, champions the brand’s mission to create a more inclusive and diverse world, landing just in time for World Pride.
Hayu Hosts World Premiere of Local Production ‘Loud + Proud with Justin Hill’
Last night, Hayu hosted the world premiere of their first-ever locally produced content series, Loud + Proud with Justin Hill, which is now available to stream exclusively on Hayu across 40+ markets globally. Shining a light on the Australian LGBTQIA+ community and their stories, this original series, hosted by Justin Hill, consists of six seven-minute […]
Just How Do You Market To Gen Z?
When ‘Gen Z’ first entered marketing lingo, the generation was still at school. In a world ruled by boomers, Gen Z fell to the back of marketers’ priorities. Fast-forward to 2023, and the trailblazing ethically-motivated generation is centre stage. There are almost 5 million Gen Z consumers in Australia, and by 2025 they will make […]
Daily ChatGPT: It Pays To Keep It Simple
Each day, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article of the previous day. This time, the robot is having a crack at a Visa appointment story. The payments company appointed Martyna Lazar as its new head of risk covering Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with […]
ThinkNewsBrands: 97% Of Aussies Engage With News Every Month
ThinkNewsBrands and Roy Morgan Total News figures show 20.6 million Australians over the age of 14 engage with news every month. The latest release of Total News readership shows a slight softening for news consumption, down 0.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 with 20.6 million Australians continuing to consume news in […]
Sunny Death Metal For Skin Cancer -Monolith Studios & VMLY&R
VMLY&R and Monolith Studios have created the world’s first-ever death metal Public Service Announcement for Skin Cancer – ‘Sunny Death Metal.’ Hellios, the band formed by Chris Themelco from Monolith Studios, has created “the first brutally honest song about the sun”. Sunny Death Metal is two minutes of heavy music that connects Australians with a […]
Daily ChatGPT: Computer Says No
If you believe certain people, Chat GPT is coming for our jobs. So, every day, we ask the robot to rewrite our best-performing article from the previous day. This time, it’s had a big problem. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with a headline about Andrew Bolt’s comments on Sky News about Meghan Markle […]
Chris Smith Says He Is Not “A Monster” Just Because He “Pinched” A Woman’s “Backside”
Disgraced presenter Chris Smith has attacked senior broadcasting industry figures for labeling him a “monster” after he harassed two female colleagues at a Sky News Christmas event. Speaking to the Dailymail Australia Smith said, “Let’s sum up what I did,”. “I made gross remarks to one woman about her holiday snaps and I pinched another […]
Famous Foodie Scribe John Lethlean Basted & Roasted For Inappropriate Waitress Joke
This highlights that when it comes to any restaurant critique, review the bisque & the blancmange not the boobs!
Mini Unveils Sydney Mural For Pride & Mardi Gras
Mini declares it's not just for obnoxious real estate agents & divorced middle-aged women with latest Pride painting.
Google Blocks News In Canada Because It Won’t Pay Sites For Content
Further evidence Canada isn't all maple syrup, hunky pollies and cantankerous beavers comes this news.
Thursday TV Ratings: Network 10 Wins Entertainment With Gogglebox
It was a badly needed win for the 10 team last night who are frantically blocking all of Rove's telephone calls.
Maccas Sweden Turned Billboards Into Food Trucks, Via Nord DDB
Look, it's some rare McDonald's Sweden news that sadly doesn't feature the Pickled Herring El Whoppo burger.
Nine Boss Mike Sneesby Says “Well-Intended” Content Laws Could Price Stan Out
You could say Stan has always been Sneesby's "little baby". That and charging you more for its subs.
Lego “Goes Woke” With Down Syndrome Figure According To Fox Host
Fury as Lego has apparently gone "woke". No news of the vile expletives when you mistakenly tread on it, however.
Cheeky Fun Or Blatant Sexual Harassment? Social Media Explodes As Channel 10 Reporter Cops Unsuspecting Smooch
Debate surrounding this unwanted kiss has been overshadowed at B&T by which dodgy pub to frequent for Friday lagers.
Coke Could Soon Use AI For Ad Targeting & Personalisation
Coke could soon use AI for ad targeting & personalisation. Remains fantastic at making cheap bourbon remotely palatable.
WPP Unveils Shiny End Of Years! Profit Up 22%, Staff Bonuses To Hit Whopping $748M
Work at WPP? Well, pat yourself on the back after these numbers. Give yourself a double pat if you did f@ck-all, too.
Upcoming NRL Campaign Will Not Feature Any Big Name Players
Latest NRL campaign won't feature any big name players. Fatty & Snorkels still happy to get the frocks out once again.
Atomic 212° Nabs Craveable Brands’ Media Away From Mindshare
Atomic 212 nabs Red Rooster, Oporto & Chicken Treat's media. Says there was no fowl play in pitch process. Get it? Fowl?