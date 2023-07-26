Threads Launches Dedicated Feed For Accounts You Follow

Threads, the Twitter (sorry, X) rival from Meta, has added new features, including a “Following” feed reserved for the accounts that you follow in chronological order — rather than algorithmically recommended posts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change on the platform with a simple post.

The company has also added automatic translations based on the language that a post is written in and the language settings of the person viewing it. Users will also be able to translate posts manually.

The update also included new categories to sort the Activity feed allowing users to filter by Follows, Quotes and Reposts, a Follow button on users’ followers list to easily follow accounts back, and the option for private accounts to batch “approve all” follow requests.

Here at B&T, we’re wondering when (though more likely if) a Following only feed will come to Instagram.