This Coffee Ad Proves A Surreal, Comedic Masterpiece

If there’s one very crowded category it has to be coffee. So it’s hats off to US coffee roaster GoodBoyBob for playing the quirky route in a new campaign.

The work of San Franciscan agency San Francisco Erich & Kallman, it features two scientists discussing the merits of GoodBoyBob’s brew.

And who better to determine if it is, indeed, the “best coffee ever” than some seriously freaky lab rats.

It’s definitely bonkers and certainly gives more ammunition to opponents of animal testing. Watch on in disbelief below: