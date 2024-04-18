ThinkNewsBrands & IMAA Extend News Publishing Education In Brisbane
ThinkNewsBrands in collaboration with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), continued the in-person education rollout of the Publishing & News101 learning module yesterday, extending its reach to independent media agencies in Brisbane.
That means Queensland has become the second state to benefit from the special in-person training and certification program.
The program delves into Australia’s dynamic news publishing media landscape, spotlighting the rise of multifaceted offerings across various platforms including news websites, news apps, category content publications, and printed news.
Key aspects of the day included:
Insights and Strategies: Participants gained valuable insights into leveraging the nation’s diverse news publishing channels, alongside essential measurement tools and strategies for planning, buying, and booking news media.
Expert Q&A Session: Attendees had the privilege of meeting and hearing from an industry-wide panel featuring Nine’s editor of the Brisbane Times, Sean Parnell, and News Corp Australia’s agency sales manager, Tara Duncan. The panel session covered topics ranging from the evolution and breadth of developing editorial content, to the enhanced integration of audience-led insights for both editorial and commercial teams. The discussion also explored modern-day approaches to ensure journalistic integrity is always maintained, as well as how agency teams can collaborate with news publishers to achieve greater outcomes for their clients.
ThinkNewsBrands CEO, Vanessa Lyons, said “Education and professional development are paramount in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of media and advertising. We are proud to have extended our Publishing & News101 module to independent media agencies in both Queensland and New South Wales, impacting a significant number of professionals in the industry. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding this educational series across Australia, empowering even more individuals to unlock the full potential of news publishing media.”
IMAA CEO, Sam Buchannan added “The IMAA is committed to aligning the media industry with one training program, which is the driving force behind creating the IMAA Academy. We sincerely appreciate the collaborative effort of ThinkNewsBrands and our media publishers Seven West Media, News Corp Australia, and Nine in introducing the Publishing&News101 module directly to the Queensland market. This partnership underscores the significance of this channel and its integral role within the marketing mix. Yesterday’s event attendance emphasised the market’s growing interest in the advancements within Publishing & News, highlighting its importance as a channel worthy of exploration, and we are excited to continue its rollout.”
