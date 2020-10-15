Thinkerbell Unveils ‘Trojan Peas’ To Stop Your Housemates Pinching Your Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs recently discovered that 41 per cent of Australians hide their treats so they aren’t stolen by family members or housemates.

In response to these findings, Häagen-Dazs and Thinkerbell have developed ‘Trojan Peas’, an incredible new anti-theft innovation to help loyal customers hide their ice cream from others.

Leanne Badcock, senior brand manager for Häagen-Dazs said: “We believe that Häagen-Dazs is the ice cream of ice creams and therefore worthy of protection. We’re excited to be bringing the idea to life and helping Aussies savour their precious treat time.”

Ben Couzens, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell said: “Inspired by the legendary tale of the Trojan Horse (as well as boring bags of frozen peas), we specially designed the pack with ugly colours and dull branding to ensure that no kid, partner, or housemate would ever want to look inside. Ok, it’s really just a boring bag of peas, but that’s the point.”

The earned media approach has already seen the ingenious innovation discussed across radio and social media. Haagen-Dazs has also partnered with Australian media personality, Em Rusciano, to demonstrate how easy the bag is to use from her home in Melbourne.

Everyone can get their hands on their very own bag of Trojan Peas by simply entering via the Haagen-Dazs Instagram page.