Thinkerbell Reimagines The Famous VEGEMITE Jingle As Brand Celebrates 100th Year

VEGEMITE is today revealing its highly anticipated remake of its iconic Happy Little VEGEMITEs advertisement as the brand inches towards its 100th birthday, in a campaign via Thinkerbell and Starcom.

VEGEMITE’s Happy Little Remake comes off the back of a national public casting call in April, that invited kids of Australia to audition for a once-in-a-lifetime role in its iconic remake. Children all over the nation responded in droves and VEGEMITE received over 10,000 audition applications from aspiring Happy Little VEGEMITEs destined for stardom.

“When VEGEMITE announced the remake of the Happy Little VEGEMITEs ad, we knew one thing was true – it was a chance for some lucky kids to weave themselves into the Aussie history books. VEGEMITE has played a key role in this great nation since 1923, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate its incredible legacy than by inviting a new generation of Happy Little VEGEMITE’s to be a part of something incredibly special,” said Matt Gray, General Manager Marketing Bega Foods.

Along with a new cast of Happy Little VEGEMITE’s the remake also features a very special member of the VEGEMITE family. Many might recognise the iconic Trish Cavanagh who was just seven years old when she marched on top of the VEGEMITE jar in the original 1950s ad, and now 64 years later she’s back, aged 71, and on board as a special guest within the 2023 remake.

“I’m so honoured VEGEMITE asked me to be involved in the ad that changed my life forever. VEGEMITE has been and continues to play a huge role in my life, and I am so thrilled to be passing the baton to the next generation of Happy Little VEGEMITE kids,” said Cavanagh.

“I can’t really think of a more iconic Australian ad than the original VEGEMITE commercial, so having the opportunity to give it a bit of a remix for 2023 is a real honour,” said Regina Stroombergen, Head Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell.

The campaign will roll out across television, BVOD and YouTube, including targeted activity across breakfast TV, with media managed by Publicis Groupe’s Starcom.

“It has been a privilege to work with Bega on such a well-loved brand. Vegemite has found a place not only in Australian households but in Australian culture and will continue to do so for many years to come,” said Marcus Morris, Client Service Director at Starcom.

The Happy Little VEGEMITE ad embodies everything great about this country that we call home. The new Happy Little VEGEMITEs ad, and the next generation of Happy Little VEGEMITEs, proudly celebrates the tapestry of Aussie life – where the simple act of enjoying VEGEMITE brings people together and fosters and sense of belonging and nostalgia that resonates with every Australian heart.

VEGEMITE thanks each Happy Little VEGEMITE who submitted their audition, and each person who has held VEGEMITE close throughout its 100-year history.