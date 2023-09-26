Thinkerbell Partners With ARIA Winning Artist Ruel For Important Work For Lifeline

Lifeline Australia has launched a world first ‘The Release Line’, a number fans can dial and donate, to exclusively listen to ARIA winning artist Ruel’s newest track, ‘The Weight’.

The Release Line’ is launched to mark six decades of Lifeline Australia’s efforts in helping those in crisis in Australia.

In partnership with Lifeline Australia, Aussie pop prodigy, Ruel, who boasts an array of chart defining hits including ‘Painkiller’ (285 million streams on Spotify) and Dazed & Confused (227 million streams), is releasing a brand-new single via ‘The Release Line’ to help raise much needed funds for the organisation.

Titled ‘The Weight’, the track explores reaching out to loved ones who need support and will only be available to be listened to via the new Lifeline Release Line on 1300 004 002 (internationally on +61 2 8039 3349) or by visiting lifeline.org.au/releaseline. To show their support for Lifeline, Aussies can dial the number and donate as little as $5 to help those in crisis be heard.

The more the song is heard, the more that Aussies in crisis are heard, with the fee going towards ensuring Lifeline Australia can continue to meet the growing demand for crisis support.

Sesh Moodley, head creative tinker at Thinkerbell said, “For six decades, Lifeline’s phone line has been supporting Aussies in crisis. This year, we’re using a phone line to help Lifeline. The Release Line is a unique format as an ongoing way to drive donations, and we’ve planned more artists to take part in the new year.”

Lisa Cheng, executive director, marketing and fundraising, from Lifeline, said, “As we approach our 60th birthday, Lifeline is supporting more Australians than ever before, and we wanted to do something meaningful, but with impact. The Release Line was born out of desire to raise much needed funds, but also, give Aussies something back for their support with a beautiful, new track from Ruel.”

The Release Line will be brought to life across earned, BVOD, OOH, digital and social, including a dedicated microsite for donations.

The song will be available to listen exclusively on ‘The Release Line’. To listen and donate as little as $5, call 1300 004 002 locally, or internationally on +61 2 8039 3349 or head to lifeline.org.au/releaseline for more details.