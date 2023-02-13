Thinkerbell “Gives A XXXX” In Latest Work For Brewer

Lion has unveiled the latest instalment of the “Give a XXXX” brand campaign with new work across TVC, OOH, radio and social content for the iconic Queensland beer, XXXX, via Thinkerbell.

Set to Montell Jordan’s iconic hip hop track, This Is How We Do It, the idea aims to capture XXXX’s take on the unique perspective that Queenslanders have towards living the good life.

The campaign launched on Sunday and encapsulates the innovative ways in which Queenslanders make the most of the much-loved part of the country. Whether that be cleverly rigging a hammock to their 4WD or finding original ways to keep cool while fielding in beach cricket – all laddering up to the fresh modern representation of XXXX.

Lion’s head of marketing, core beer, Chris Allan, said: “This bright and bold new work reminds us that the aspirational QLD lifestyle at its core is social and fun. The good life, and the things that really matter to Queenslanders, are often achieved with a little resourcefulness and creativity. XXXX is quintessentially QLD and for 145 years we’ve demonstrated that with some conscious effort, everyone can reap the rewards of the good life and celebrate all of the things that matter to them the most. Life’s good when you give a XXXX.”

Thinkerbell’s national chief creative, Jim Ingram, added “We hope we’ve captured a bit of Queensland ingenuity in this work, without overcomplicating things. Not everyone has the time or a desire to have a two week glamping adventure into the Daintree. It’s amazing what you can do with an old jetty, or a car winch these days.”

The latest work is supported by XXXX’s media investment in Queensland from the coast to the outback across TV, OOH, Radio and Social.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Film Production: Mofa

Stills Production: Pool