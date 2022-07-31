Thinkerbell First Work For Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt

Independent creative agency, Thinkerbell, has launched its first piece of work for Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt, following winning the business late last year. The Aussie All-Rounder platform celebrates Aussies’ love for putting Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt on everything.

The idea celebrates Aussies’ love for Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt, through a humorous film, featuring adults chasing down a Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt truck, desperate to add a bit of Australia’s most-loved* plain Greek Style Yogurt to their various meals.

Sharon Winton, marketing director, Bega Dairy & Drinks Limited, commented: “Farmers Union has been around in Australia for over 100 years, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate the many ways Aussies use Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt. We love the energy and fun that this idea creates and how unique it is in the yogurt category, much like our product.”

Ben Couzens, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell added: “Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt is a go-to for many Australians so we wanted to create work for the brand that dials up people’s love for it and their habit of plopping it on anything.”

The idea has launched nationally in major broadcast channels, in conjunction with OOH, online and social.

CREDITS

Client – Bega:

Sharon Winton – Marketing Director

Jess Hoare – Senior Brand Manager

Amy Hu – Assistant Brand Manager

Anne Dowsley – Head of Yogurt & Culinary

Creative Agency – Thinkerbell:

Izzy Daniels – Thinker

Regina Stroombergen – Lead Creative Tinker

Ellen Woods – Creative Tinker

Jess Evernden – Lead Production Tinker

Ben Couzens – Executive Creative Tinker

Adam Ferrier – Chief Thinker

Nikia Shepherd – Head Thinker

Katrina Khao – Lead Brand Thinker

Media Agency – Starcom:

Georgina O’Hare – Account Director

Helen Karambilas – Group Business Director

Production crew:

Production Co – The Producers

Director – Mitch Kennedy

Executive Producer – Noelle Jones

Music Composer – Terry Mann

Sound Mix – Bang Bang