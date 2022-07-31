Thinkerbell First Work For Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt

Thinkerbell First Work For Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent creative agency, Thinkerbell, has launched its first piece of work for Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt, following winning the business late last year. The Aussie All-Rounder platform celebrates Aussies’ love for putting Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt on everything.

The idea celebrates Aussies’ love for Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt, through a humorous film, featuring adults chasing down a Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt truck, desperate to add a bit of Australia’s most-loved* plain Greek Style Yogurt to their various meals.

Sharon Winton, marketing director, Bega Dairy & Drinks Limited, commented: “Farmers Union has been around in Australia for over 100 years, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate the many ways Aussies use Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt. We love the energy and fun that this idea creates and how unique it is in the yogurt category, much like our product.”

Ben Couzens, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell added: “Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt is a go-to for many Australians so we wanted to create work for the brand that dials up people’s love for it and their habit of plopping it on anything.”

The idea has launched nationally in major broadcast channels, in conjunction with OOH, online and social.

CREDITS

Client – Bega:
Sharon Winton – Marketing Director
Jess Hoare – Senior Brand Manager
Amy Hu – Assistant Brand Manager
Anne Dowsley – Head of Yogurt & Culinary

Creative Agency – Thinkerbell:
Izzy Daniels – Thinker
Regina Stroombergen – Lead Creative Tinker
Ellen Woods – Creative Tinker
Jess Evernden – Lead Production Tinker
Ben Couzens – Executive Creative Tinker
Adam Ferrier – Chief Thinker
Nikia Shepherd – Head Thinker
Katrina Khao – Lead Brand Thinker

Media Agency – Starcom:
Georgina O’Hare – Account Director
Helen Karambilas – Group Business Director

Production crew:

Production Co – The Producers

Director – Mitch Kennedy

Executive Producer – Noelle Jones

Music Composer – Terry Mann

Sound Mix – Bang Bang

Please login with linkedin to comment

Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt Thinkerbell

Latest News

Happy fashion woman carrying shopping bags and holding credit card
  • Marketing

Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living

Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Bazaarvoice Shopper Preference Report Shows Experience Beats Price

Bazaarvoice, Inc., a provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, today released its latest research, based on a survey of more than 1,502 shoppers in Australia. The report highlights the importance of engaging shopping experiences and proves that ‘online shopper’ may soon become a redundant term, as almost all consumers are shopping on […]