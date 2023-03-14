Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account

Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process.

Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog.

Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in Australia, with a brilliant platform and incredibly strong brand assets. We look forward to further unleashing the Menulog brand in Australia.”

Simon Cheng, marketing director at Menulog Australia, added: “As an Australian-founded business, we’re looking forward to working with Thinkerbell to really drive value for our local restaurant/business partners and

customers, as well as developing ideas that exemplify the Menulog difference. Coupled with our focus on consistently expanding our range and quality of service, including grocery, convenience and other exciting new verticals this year, Menulog is in a strong position to continue to deliver growth in 2023.”

Thinkerbell’s appointment comes after a successful 2022 with Menulog, which saw the agency develop a series of ideas for Menulog, alongside activity with McCann London’s global campaigns.