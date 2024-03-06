Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑

Av you seen this man? The ‘Avo King’ was spotted at a Carlton footy match last week, hoeing in an avocado with a spoon straight from the skin.

His eating sensibilities caught the eye of commentators, and they shared their adulation and surprise at this culinary oddity, crying out, “Times have changed here in Carlton, that used to be a bowl of pasta, once upon a time”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFL (@afl)

Becoming an avocado sensation, Australian Avocados asked Australia to help them identify the legendary avocado man, to help them normalise a good avo and spoon combo at the footy. And the nation wanted answers…why?

It wasn’t long until the Avo King, aka Joe Rumoro, in Victoria, was tracked down by Aussie media. Appearing first in Victorian media such as 3AW and the Herald Sun, he’s revealed why he ate his avos with a spoon…because it’s healthy, easy to eat and versatile as he can enjoy it with salmon, tuna and cottage cheese.

Avo King has since gone Australia-wide, appearing on the national breakfast show Today Show, with host Sarah Abo also admitting she thought she was the only one who enjoyed avocado with a spoon.

The Avo King is actually the Publican of The Tower Hotel in Hawthorn East, and he’s enjoying the ride. There’s no telling where his Avo adventure will turn up next. Guac on.

Credits

Client: Australian Avocados (Hort Innovation)

Creative & Earned: Thinkerbell