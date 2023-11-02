Thinkerbell & Lifeline Call For The Decriminalisation of Suicide

Lifeline International has launched the “Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide” organisation with aid from Thinkerbell.

Twenty five countries around the world still view suicide as a crime. Criminalisation of suicide attempts is an ineffective deterrent that fails to prevent suicide, creating unnecessary legal frameworks that perpetuate stigma, deters help-seeking behaviour, and inhibits the establishment of crucial crisis support services.

Combined, a total population of more than 1.2 billion people live in jurisdictions where suicide is a crime–or its legal status is unclear – all of which inhibits help-seeking behaviour that can save lives.

700,000 people die by suicide each year – and with the right support, almost all of these deaths could be prevented.

With the aid of Thinkerbell, Lifeline International created a new organisation set up to tackle this significant global issue – ‘Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide’.

Thinkerbell’s brief was to create a compelling but inclusive brand and identity that would drive inclusion across campaign partners – from call centre operators to academics and human rights actors.

The partnership between Lifeline International and Thinkerbell involved a significant global audit of available data around suicide and cross-cultural interviews with experts and academics across the world. The insights collected fed into the creation of the naming, visual identity and design of ‘Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide’.

“The name and identity we’ve created had to work hard, drawing much needed attention to the issue. Therefore we developed an extremely functional name, one where the name of the entity is the cause. So, even if all you read is the name of the organisation, we’ve communicated what we want to achieve,” Sesh Moodley, head creative tinker, Thinkerbell, said.

“Further, the design style too is a graphic representation of the desired end state. A world free of people behind bars in prison for attempting suicide. As the movement creates impact, the bars will further fade away”.

“Decriminalising suicide is a massive yet achievable undertaking. We have a strong global call to action, and this identity work creates an impactful brandmark to help carry out our work and build global coalitions for change. We look forward to the bars disappearing,” said Nick Stravs, director – campaigns and communication, Lifeline International.

“Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide” was officially launched last week at Australia House in London by former Prime Minister and Lawyer Julia Gillard, who called on governments to unite in supporting decriminalisation.