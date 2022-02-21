Think HQ Recruiting Teen Creatives For New Esafety Campaign

Integrated communications agency, Think HQ is working with Australia’s online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, to employ three young content creators to help launch a new brand about online life and safety.

Content creators (aged 15-20) and their teams will bring their own take to a range of online experiences and topics like online abuse, cyberbullying, online identity, positive and negative relationships, and images shared without consent. You can learn more about it here.

The content created by the young creatives for the eSafety youth campaign will be rolled out across TikTok, Instagram and SnapChat.

The campaign aims to reduce the impact of online abuse of young Australians by promoting positive online behaviours, building confidence in seeking help and empowering youth to make good online decisions.

Each young creative will work closely with Think HQ to develop content about their online experiences and share information about internet safety.

They will stamp their own take on a range of online experiences and topics including online identity, relationships, consent and intrusive comments.

The approach – which both includes Australia’s youth in the conversation and also empowers them to drive it – represents a step change for eSafety campaigns, with past engagement primarily with educators and parents.

Think HQ group head of creative, Andy Lima said because teenagers were more receptive to information provided by their peers, content created for youth by youth would result in a more relevant and valuable brand.

“The most qualified people to tell young people about navigating life online today are those who are online today – young people,” he said.

“Having youth in the driver’s seat will empower teenagers to take control of their own narrative and education and grow together, peer-to-peer.”

The youth creators will be employed by Think HQ to work on the campaign for up to 12 hours per week until the end of June 2022.

Applications close 25 February.