Think HQ Launches “Racism. It Stops with Me” Campaign With Australian Human Rights Commission

Purpose-driven agency Think HQ has created a national campaign for the Australian Human Rights Commission that calls on those without lived experience of racism to reflect on its root causes and impacts – and do more to address it.

The “Racism. It Stops with Me” campaign prompts all of us to reflect on racism and its impacts, to build awareness of how racism operates at institutional and interpersonal levels and give people tools to recognise and address it.

Think HQ developed campaign assets including Community Service Announcement (CSA) videos, outdoor advertising, digital and social media content, campaign banners and other supporting collateral to stimulate open conversation and reflection – while avoiding blame or stigma.

The campaign films include a full-length CSA and 60-, 30- and 15-second versions along with donated campaign and network broadcast support from Mamamia, Pedestrian Group, SBS Digital, Nine Online, The Guardian and Twitter; as well as QMS Outdoor.

In addition to the campaign videos, Think HQ worked with the Australian Human Rights Commission to develop a refreshed website, and created the media plan to support the joint media rollout with the Commission.

Think HQ recruited spokespeople and everyday talent, including those who have lived experience of racism, and those who don’t, to appear in the campaign CSA. The talent was invited to share their personal reflections on racism and inequality, through a series of 14 carefully developed and thought-provoking questions. By asking them all for their insight on the nature of racism across common settings like sport, school or work, the nature of the problem emerges. The various answers to the question: “Can I be sure my name won’t stop me from getting a job interview”, for example, shed light on the way individual and institutional biases impact on opportunities and outcomes.

Campaign spokespeople include former Socceroos captain and human rights activist Craig Foster, social justice advocate and broadcaster Tasneem Chopra OAM, Australian Indigenous model, and advocate Keyarny Lamb and Melbourne United basketballer Jack White.

The campaign aims to spark conversations around racism and drive traffic to the campaign website where individuals and organisations can further engage with resources including conversation guides and a Workplace Cultural Diversity Tool.

“The campaign philosophy is a mirror reflection of Think HQ’s unwavering focus on championing diversity and inclusion and encouraging compassion and understanding,” Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said.

“By reflecting on the impacts of racism, and taking a stand against it, we can build a fair and equal society for all. It has been a privilege to create such an important piece of work.”

The multi-level campaign would both prompt reflection and provide tools for action, explained Think HQ Group Head of Creative Andy Lima.

“Racism continues to undermine justice and fairness in Australia. We see it in discrimination and power imbalances that create inequitable outcomes for First Nations and culturally diverse communities. We see it in continued antisemitism and Islamophobia, in the surge of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic, and in the rise of far-right extremism,” Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan said.

The creative campaign and website launch on 12 July 2022.