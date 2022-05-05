Russell Crowe-Narrated Labor Ad Gets Blasted For Using Footage Of Non-Aussies

The Labor party’s latest ad, which was narrated by Aussie-turned-US citizen Russell Crowe, received heavy backlash from the online community who scrutinised the fact that it featured a Canadian elderly person.

The ad has Labor party leader Anthony Albanese meeting with a number of Australians from different public sectors such as health, hospitality, etc., as Crowe is heard in the background pointing out “we can do better.”

Your vote is powerful. Your vote can change Australia. For the better. pic.twitter.com/rIbGJuyhGA — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 1, 2022

The ad also included footage of a Canadian elderly man and an old woman from the US.

It was initially released during Mr. Albanese’s speech in Western Australia last Sunday, seconds before he gave his speech to the crowd gathered in Perth.

Thinking twice about voting for Labor because of this ad… THERE IS NO WE RUSSELL CROWE… Russell Crowe is not a citizen and can not vote… and did not do this out of the goodness of his heart… why isn’t someone asking how much this ad cost Australian taxpayers ! https://t.co/I1IEOZVvIC — Jennifer Elizabeth (Liz) (@smithliz29) May 1, 2022

Having @russellcrowe voice your advert is a bit of a get https://t.co/mh3yh6lW13 — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) May 1, 2022

The ad caught the ire of several social media users, some of whom went as far as to say they’ll be reconsidering giving their vote to the Labor party.

“Thinking twice about voting for Labor because of this ad,” said one Twitter user.

“THERE IS NO WE RUSSELL CROWE… Russell Crowe is not a citizen and can not vote… and did not do this out of the goodness of his heart… why isn’t someone asking how much this ad cost Australian taxpayers !” another added.

Russell Crowe and Anthony Albanese have often been seen together as the former owns shares in the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL club, with the Labor leader often attending their games.