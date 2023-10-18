The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Bigger & Better Than Ever In 2024!

The Women Leading Tech Awards are returning for 2024 and are set to be better than ever!

This year, we’re delighted to be joined again by Atlassian as our presenting partner.

You can enter and buy your tickets now. We’ll be announcing the winners at Sydney Town Hall on Thursday 21 March next year. 

These awards are the first industry event that matters and celebrates the women who drive innovations, create change, smash glass ceilings and forge bold new paths for everyone to follow.

The Awards also recognise the contributions of everyone in the sector and this year, we have a brand new Customer Success category to recognise the important contribution they make to the tech industry.

We also celebrate the best women at every stage of their careers. From new faces with the Rising Star trophy to established leading lights with the Executive Leader and Woman of the Year trophies.

The Awards also recognise those women who make an impact beyond their companies with the Champion of Change, Sustainability Crusader, Mentor and Social Impact Advocate.

As an initiative created to support gender parity and representation across the tech industry, the Women Leading Tech Awards are an event inclusive of non-binary and gender-diverse members of the tech industry, as well as any individual identifying as a woman.

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Entry deadline

11:59pm AEDT, Thursday 1 February, 2024

Late entry deadline

11:59pm AEDT, Friday 9 February, 2024

People’s Choice Poll Launches

Tuesday 13th February, 2024

Judging period

Friday 16 February – Monday 4 March, 2024

People’s Choice Poll Closes

Monday 4 March, 2024

Shortlist date

Friday 8 March, 2024

Early bird tickets end

Wednesday 13 March, 2024

Event date

6:00pm-11:00pm, Thursday 21 March 2024 – Sydney Town Hall

The eligibility period for the awards is between January 1, 2023 and February 9, 2024. Nominees’ work would need to be active during the eligibility period to be considered.




