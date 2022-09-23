Creative Agency Marks 150th Anniversary With Hilarious Apology To Clients Who Fired It

New York-based The Gate is the US’ second oldest creative agency dating back to 1872 (when it was known as Mandel and Frank). J. Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson) is the oldest.

And to celebrate its 150th year in business, the agency has unveiled a spoof campaign apologising to all the clients who terminated its services over the past century-and-a-half.

The Gate is now part of the global creative and tech group MSQ and also boasts offices in San Francisco, London and Edinburgh.

The quartet of ads, called “The apology tour”, sees the agency dig over its vast history of client work and, well, basically, lampoon its own work.

Toilet paper brand Scott Paper, Cartier, pasta brand Buitoni, Borden Milk, Cunard Cruise Lines and McCormick Spices all cop a roasting, Watch the fun unfold below: