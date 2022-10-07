The Royals Spotlight Creativity In Campaign For Rigg Design Prize 2022

The latest campaign offering from Australian agency The Royals is putting the focus on Aussie creativity and The Rigg Design Prize 2022.

Googlemaps, wifi, IVF, the electronic pacemaker and black box flight recorder are five examples of Australian creativity that have changed life for billions of people around the world.

And they’re under the spotlight in The Royals’ campaign for The Rigg Design Prize 2022, a triennial Prize bestowed by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).

The Royals has set up an online store, dubbed The Without Store, “selling” these integral products at the value they’ve brought to society. You may want to “buy” some wifi, used by 4.66 billion people around the world. Or perhaps IVF, responsible for 8 million babies born each year.

The “Without” campaign aims to show Australians the incredible value of creativity by highlighting advancements we couldn’t live without – and reminding them they wouldn’t have been possible without the application of creativity.

In addition to the online store, the campaign includes out-of-home advertising, social media and digital film.

The Rigg Design Prize 2022 culminates in the first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, opening today, celebrating how creativity can shape who we are and the world we live in.

The Royals executive creative director Stu Turner said: “We often conflate creativity with artistic expression, taking for granted its ability to shape our society. Our aim with this campaign was to encourage Australians to think deeper about the role of creativity and see it as a powerful force capable of influencing society and improving our lives. By highlighting meaningful ways in which Australian creativity has contributed to wide-ranging positive social, cultural and economic change, we hope to broaden the public’s perspective of the true ‘creative potential’ of creativity.”

Now in its ninth edition, the triennial Rigg Design Prize is Australia’s highest national accolade for contemporary design bestowed by an Australian public gallery and seeks to profile a different field of design practice every three years. In 2022, the Prize exhibition showcases the capacity of advertising and communication design to influence how we consume, act and behave as a society, while drawing attention to the creative minds behind the campaigns working across graphic design, typography, digital media, film, psychology and creative writing.

In addition to The Royals, eight other Australian agencies participated: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, DDB Group Melbourne, Frost collective, Gilimbaa, Leo Burnett Australia, TBWA\Melbourne and Thinkerbell.

The Rigg Design Prize 2022 is on display from 7 October 2022 to 29 January 2023 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia at Fed Square, Melbourne, Australia.

The winning campaign will be announced on 13 October.