The Project’s Hilariously Awkward Interview With Louis Tomlinson Makes International News

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
10’s The Project is making international headlines for annoying former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson when he appeared on the show.

If there’s one thing, we are sure of at B&T it is that The Project makes as much news as it does report on the news and last night’s Tomlinson interview is a fabulous example.

The drama with Tomlinson kicked off, when Peter Helliar said: “There’s been a bit of 1D beef recently thanks to Liam, who has been speaking out about the band a little bit. When you look back on your experience with the band, how do you feel about those days?”

Tomlinson looked visibly uncomfortable by the question and responded with, “So the fishing has begun already! Yeah, I see what you are doing. Listen, I am immensely proud, as I know Liam is.”

But the awkwardness didn’t end there. Bickmore then tried to help out and asked if Tomlinson wanted to talk about his time with One Direction.

Tomlinson bite back and said: “It’s just when you mentioned the beef before it sounded like you were getting ready to stir some shit up, that’s all.”

Helliar tried to lighten the mood with a joke and said: “Do I look like a shit-stirrer?”

It didn’t end there! Waleed Aly then decided to talk about how Texas University is running a Harry Styles class and joked, “That should be you, shouldn’t it?”

Tomlinson replied: “I don’t really have any interest in a course being made about me, to be fair, but each to their own.”

Aly joked: “It’s a very strange thing not to be interested in.”

And those were just the highlights of the interview.

Tomlinson’s Project appearance has now made international news! Everyone from Page Six to US Weekly to The Daily Star has reported on it.

US Weekly’s headline was: Louis Tomlinson Dodges Question About ‘Beef’ Between Former One Direction Bandmates: Don’t ‘Stir Some S–t Up.

Page Six’s headline was: Louis Tomlinson dodges question about One Direction ‘beef’: Don’t stir ‘s–t up’

and The Daily Star’s headline was: Louis Tomlinson has savage response over university offering Harry Styles course.

Twitter also weighed in.

What a time for The Project!

Perhaps Peter Helliar is right when he told The Daily Telegraph, The Project has, “The most engaged audience in television.”

