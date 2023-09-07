The Monkeys Delivers An Epic Supporting Telstra’s Commitment To Country Football

Telstra has unveiled its latest brand platform via The Monkeys called “This is Footy Country” that aims to shines a light on the brand’s commitment to regional Australia by celebrating country footy at its finest.

The integrated campaign champions Telstra’s history of NRL and AFL sponsorship, with creative assets through broadcast and in-stadium signage, as well as in the brand’s retail environments.

Telstra’s CMO, Brent Smart, said: “Whether you’re an AFL or NRL fan, footy invokes a feeling in us and a sense of community and it’s in the country where this runs deepest.

“Telstra has a strong affinity with regional Australia and we’ve been working with the AFL and NRL for over two decades, so we decided to marry the two together with our new creative platform, ‘This is Footy Country’.”

Group chief creative officer at The Monkeys, Scott Nowell, added: “The campaign aims to celebrate the deep bond that exists between country footy clubs across Australia and their communities.

“Country footy emphatically represents the very best aspects of these codes, so a chance to shine a spotlight on it – using so much local talent – has been a real joy,” he said.

The campaign will run through the footy finals season until 1 October, across TV, online, and OOH including at various Aussie stadiums.



