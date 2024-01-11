The Monkeys Aotearoa & ASB Win Gold At Clio Awards
The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song in partnership with ASB have been awarded a gold Clio for Use of Music, a bronze clio for Innovation and shortlisted for Partnerships & Collaboration for its work in 2023 with Kiwi musician BENEE.
The collaboration with mental health charity Youthline and leading neuroscientists resulted in BENEE’s single Bagels – a song scientifically designed to help reduce anxious feelings.
With anxiety in young people on the rise, impacting almost one in five young New Zealanders, the idea was sparked to create a free tool that could help young people ease anxious feelings.
Since its launch in May 2023, Bagels has been streamed, viewed or listened to more than eight million times across multiple platforms.
Written and produced specifically to support mental wellbeing, Bagels uses musical elements identified by Auckland University of Technology (AUT) neuroscientists to relax the nervous system, modify brain activity and ease feelings of anxiousness.
Neurological testing on rangatahi found listening to Bagels lowered levels of ‘state anxiety’, which is the type of short-term anxiety experienced in stressful situations. The track also calmed brain activity in the frontal and parietal lobes – the areas often associated with regulating emotions and the fight or flight stress response.
As a big believer in using music to cope with mental health challenges, Kiwi superstar BENEE worked with producer Josh Fountain and the AUT scientists to learn how and why music impacts anxiety to create Bagels.
The Monkeys and New Zealand animation house Assembly then produced a music video for the track, also grounded in science, to create a visual representation of the song.
An integrated creative campaign promoted the song across social media and influencer content on TikTok and Instagram, along with digital, out-of-home, radio, and PR to capture the attention of young Kiwis.
The Clios are judged by an international panel of advertising professionals and “to be awarded by our international peers, with one of the world’s most recognisable advertising accolades, for me, validates the dedication of the team that worked on creating Bagels,” says Helen Fitzsimons, chief marketing officer, ASB.
“Everyone involved in creating Bagels by BENEE believed deeply in the project and a Gold Clio represents the smarts, creativity and hard work of the people behind it,” she said.
This is a sentiment shared by The Monkeys chief creative officer, Damon Stapleton. “We set out to create a tool that would help the young people of New Zealand, but during the process, we learnt so much about how the human mind works and what we need to help calm our inner monologue in a modern world,” he said.
“We’re grateful to the amazing contributors who helped make a creative idea come to life, grounded in science and psychology”.
“To win a Gold Clio only reinforces the importance of this work, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with ASB and Youthline in 2024,” said Stapleton.
Credits
Client: ASBChief Marketing Officer: Helen Fitzsimons Brand Experience Lead: Bianca Osborne Marketing Manager, Community Partnerships: Hannah McHugh Executive Manager, Commercial Partnerships: Mark Graham Senior Social Media Manager: Jasmine Taggart Senior External Communications Manager: Hannah Searle Social Media Specialist: Christienne Jauregui External Communications Specialist: Bisera Martinovska Associate Marketing Manager: Samantha Wootten
YouthlineChief Executive Officer: Shae Ronald Clinical and Services Manager: Joanna Madsen Partnerships Specialist: Tiffany Eastgate
Creative Agency: The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture SongChief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton Chief Business Officer: Storm Day Head of Strategy: Tom Sykes Senior Strategist: Craig McLeod Head of Integrated Production: Rosie Grayson Group Business Director: Ruth Coulson Senior Business Manager: Olive Broughton Creative Director: James Conner Creative Director: Christie Cooper Senior Art Director: Liz Richards Senior Copywriter: Nick Dellabarca Art Director: Jack Close Copywriter: Zak Hawkins Design Lead: Lucinda Fortescue-Hansen Senior Finished Artist: Lisa Stowers PR Consultant: Kimberly Kastelan
Music production partnersBENEE – Songwriter/Artist Josh Fountain – Songwriter/Producer Tiare Kelly – BVs Doug Clarke – Vocal engineer Aaron Short – Mix engineer Chris Chetland – Mastering engineer Campbell Smith – Manager, CRS Management
Auckland University of Technology Academic partnersDr Daniel Shepherd, Associate Professor AUT Dr Mangor Pedersen, Associate Professor AUT Dr Amy Kercher, Lecturer and Clinical Psychologist AUT Geet Vashista, Post Graduate Student AUT
Production partnersProduction Company: Assembly Director: Matt Von Trott Lead Art Direction and Animation : Josh Fourt-Wells Art Direction and Animation: Frankie Principe 3D Animator: Elliot Stronge Motion Designer: Will Bardebes Executive Producer: Jane Oak DOP: Darryl Ward Photographer and retouching: Frances Carter, Loupe Agency Agent: Emily Moon, Loupe Agency Design Agency: One Design Videographer: Finn Cochrane Grade: Pete Ritchie Online: Creature Films Sound Mixing: Liquid Studios
Media partnersDentsu NZ Acquire NZ Search Republic
