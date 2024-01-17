The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson

Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has appointed Phillip Brook (lead image) to the role of financial controller.

Brook joins The Media Store with 35 years of experience in media, creative and technology businesses, most recently in Asia as Commercial Director at Wunderman Thompson and, prior to that, as chief financial officer at OMG Singapore.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil to the team. His extraordinary level of experience and admired reputation globally speaks to the talent our brand is attracting and we can’t wait to solidify our new business growth together in 2024 and beyond,” said The Media Store CEO, Stephen Leeds,

“I certainly wanted to move from the big networks to an agile and growing independent. I have stayed in touch with Stephen over the years and now having also met Jacquie (Alley, Chief Operating Officer), the values-alignment is there. I am excited to support the momentum The Media Store is experiencing, and preparing them for the growth that is coming,” Brook said.

This senior finance appointment follows several new client wins for The Media Store during 2023, including Travel Texas, Cure Cancer, About Time We Met and ZircoDATA.