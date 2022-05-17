The Media Store Nabs MediaCom’s Nicole Boyd As Head Of Client Service

The Media Store has grown its senior team with the announcement of Nicole Boyd (lead photo) as head of client service and Jeff Ott (pictured below)as performance director, to help support the independent media agency’s growth.

Boyd’s appointment comes after 17 years in various leadership positions at MediaCom. Most recently she was Managing Partner for the Victorian Government, having been instrumental in winning the account in 2017. Boyd was also the national chief client officer and managing director of the Brisbane office before her relocation to Melbourne.

Jeff Ott

Ott joins the team with a mix of global and indie agency experience including OMD and Resolution. His role will be to build on the agency’s existing performance capabilities and apply his digital platform expertise to the agency’s growing performance roster of clients.

Stephen Leeds, CEO, The Media Store said the recruitment reflects the agency’s vision to always raise the bar for its clients in attracting experienced and technically advanced talent.

“Nicole is an experienced leader who has an outstanding record of success in managing clients and teams alike. We welcome her to The Media Store family and look forward to her growing our client intimacy program for recently on boarded and established clients alike.

“Jeff has a wealth of experience across both tech and agency environments. His knowledge of existing and emerging tech platforms will be a huge benefit to our growing cohort of performance orientated clients.”

Commenting on her appointment, Boyd said: “I’m excited to be joining The Media Store at a time of growth, working with a very talented team of people and results orientated clients who I can share my skills and experiences with.”

Ott said of his appointment: “The Media Store is an agency that has an established reputation for transparency and effectiveness. I look forward to working closely with the Digital team to continue to improve and innovate for our clients.”

The appointments are effective immediately.