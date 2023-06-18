The Maroons Get Personalised Plates On Their Jerseys Courtesy Of Publicis Red Lion

Personalised Plates Queensland, operated by Publicis Red Lion (part of Publicis Groupe), has signed a partnership with Queensland Rugby League for this year’s State of Origin series. It has seen the Maroons’ training jerseys emblazoned with personalised number plates instead of the players’ names.

The sponsorship leverages the popularity of the State of Origin – one of Queensland’s biggest events – to promote the individuality and creativity of personalised plates.

Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ) General Manager, Joshua Lee said: “Queenslanders are passionate rugby league supporters and each year this passion is put on show as the entire state gets behind their beloved Maroons. Something else that Queenslanders are passionate about is their personalised number plates.

“More than just a combination of letters and numbers, a personalised plate is a showcase of their personality. Not only does this partnership bring together two iconic Queensland organisations but the concept is a fun way to highlight how each plate, like each player, is totally unique.”

In addition to the player’s training jerseys, the campaign is being supported by OOH, digital and press. PPQ is also sponsoring the team announcements on social media for both the women’s and men’s State of Origin games.

Queensland Rugby League CEO Ben Ikin said: “Queensland Rugby League are thrilled to partner with Personalised Plates Queensland for the Origin series this year. We are two brands that are uniquely made for Queenslanders so it’s a natural alignment for us. The partnership is being brought to life through training kit personalisation, team list integration and an amazing OOH campaign rolling out across Queensland at the very best time of the year.”

PPQ works with Publicis Worldwide, Digitas and Zenith as its creative, data and media agency partners respectively.

PPQ’s range of more than 250 plates are available via ppq.com.au, in car dealerships across the state, and the PPQ retail outlet in South Brisbane.