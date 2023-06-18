The Maroons Get Personalised Plates On Their Jerseys Courtesy Of Publicis Red Lion

The Maroons Get Personalised Plates On Their Jerseys Courtesy Of Publicis Red Lion
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Personalised Plates Queensland, operated by Publicis Red Lion (part of Publicis Groupe), has signed a partnership with Queensland Rugby League for this year’s State of Origin series. It has seen the Maroons’ training jerseys emblazoned with personalised number plates instead of the players’ names.

The sponsorship leverages the popularity of the State of Origin – one of Queensland’s biggest events – to promote the individuality and creativity of personalised plates.

Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ) General Manager, Joshua Lee said: “Queenslanders are passionate rugby league supporters and each year this passion is put on show as the entire state gets behind their beloved Maroons. Something else that Queenslanders are passionate about is their personalised number plates.

“More than just a combination of letters and numbers, a personalised plate is a showcase of their personality. Not only does this partnership bring together two iconic Queensland organisations but the concept is a fun way to highlight how each plate, like each player, is totally unique.”

In addition to the player’s training jerseys, the campaign is being supported by OOH, digital and press. PPQ is also sponsoring the team announcements on social media for both the women’s and men’s State of Origin games.

Queensland Rugby League CEO Ben Ikin said: “Queensland Rugby League are thrilled to partner with Personalised Plates Queensland for the Origin series this year. We are two brands that are uniquely made for Queenslanders so it’s a natural alignment for us. The partnership is being brought to life through training kit personalisation, team list integration and an amazing OOH campaign rolling out across Queensland at the very best time of the year.”

PPQ works with Publicis Worldwide, Digitas and Zenith as its creative, data and media agency partners respectively.

PPQ’s range of more than 250 plates are available via ppq.com.au, in car dealerships across the state, and the PPQ retail outlet in South Brisbane.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Publicis Red Lion State of Origin 2023

Latest News

Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut
  • Marketing

Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut

Australia’s newest radio station Disrupt Radio has announced it will officially launch onto the airwaves on Monday June 26, 2023, spearheaded by international entrepreneur and business maverick Sir Bob Geldof, alongside some of Australia’s most inspiring personalities. Featuring a diverse lineup of celebrity hosts, Disrupt Radio delivers daily talk programming and content via DAB+ digital […]

GroupM Launches Responsible Journalism Initiative
  • Media

GroupM Launches Responsible Journalism Initiative

GroupM Australia is supporting credible local Australian news publishers with the launch of Back to News – an initiative to support responsible journalism. Back to News is an industry-first program to help brands support quality journalism by re-investing media budgets in credible news publishers. It provides Australian advertisers with access to high-quality, brand-safe ad environments […]

Publicis Media Names Two Senior Client Leads For Adobe Account
  • Media

Publicis Media Names Two Senior Client Leads For Adobe Account

Publicis Media has today announced two senior client leads for the Adobe media account, with Minsun Collier (lead image) responsible for the APAC region, based in Sydney, and Matthew Mills taking on the Japan remit, based in Tokyo. Publicis Media won Adobe’s international media account across EMEA, APAC and Japan in March 2023 following an […]

Young father kiss baby during drinking milk. Nursing a baby. Feeding newborn with formula in a bottle.
  • Marketing

Birth, Baby And Beyond, But For Blokes Via LiSTNR

LiSTNR launches a brand new season of Birth, Baby and Beyond, the acclaimed go-to podcast for new parents, but this time, it’s through the lens of a dad, for all new dads, and dads to be. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say there are days where I don’t feel terrified, scared and clueless. A […]

MAGNA Unveils Its Annual Global Advertising Forecasts
  • Media

MAGNA Unveils Its Annual Global Advertising Forecasts

MAGNA has released its annual forecasts for another year predicting that the APAC market will enjoy significant growth in digital advertising. Lucy Formosa Morgan (lead image), managing director, MAGNA Australia; said: “It’s been a slower start to 2023 with challenging global economic conditions and consumers under increasing financial pressure, all of which has made for […]

Forbes Australia Releases Its Biggest Issue To Date
  • Media

Forbes Australia Releases Its Biggest Issue To Date

Former NSW Premier and Australian senator Kristina Keneally and supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Miranda Kerr are among the highlights of Forbes Australia’s biggest issue to date, released today. Leading the bumper 108-page issue is founder and CEO of WiseTech Global, Richard White. White is devouring the world of freight software with a personal fortune that has more than […]

The Chaser’s Chris Taylor Talks Fatherhood In LiSTNR’s Birth, Baby and Beyond
  • Media

The Chaser’s Chris Taylor Talks Fatherhood In LiSTNR’s Birth, Baby and Beyond

The Chaser’s Chris Taylor, who you might recognise from B&T TV (cheeky plug), is the latest star on LiSTNR podcast Birth, Baby and Beyond.  Taylor will join famed midwife Cath Curtain (who has delivered thousands of babies over her famed 47-year career) to talk about the realities of becoming a father. “I’d be lying if […]

Colin Fassnidge Stars For Thinkerbell’s Latest Work For Guinness
  • Campaigns

Colin Fassnidge Stars For Thinkerbell’s Latest Work For Guinness

Guinness is ushering in the arrival of winter with the release of its ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ platform in new work via Thinkerbell. As the prime season for the famous Irish stout, the ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ web app forecasts the optimal conditions for a Guinness this winter, including a temperature triggered promotion for a […]

B&T’s Ultimate Form Guide For The Cannes Lions For ANZ
  • Media

B&T’s Ultimate Form Guide For The Cannes Lions For ANZ

B&T is on the ground and settling in to its villa. Where we’re preparing for a massive week of Cannes Lions madness. Its Sunday afternoon as I write this and having come to the French Riviera via a few days in New York, I’m completely discombobulated as to what the time really is. My trusty […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia
  • Marketing

Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia

Mark Zuckerberg announced this morning that Instagram is expanding its broadcast channels globally – including to Australia. This update will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool creators can use to help followers stay in-the-know with the […]

Beautiful teenage girl standing next to neon light and listening music
  • Marketing

IAS Launches Its Quality Attention Measurement Product

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced the launch of its Quality Attention post-bid measurement product. Quality Attention combines IAS’s unique access to more than 280 billion daily digital interactions with rigorous attention research to create a powerful way for marketers to get a greater impact from their advertising campaigns. […]

Three Marketing Lessons From Thrive’s “Decades Ahead” With LEGO, Tinder & Stihl
  • Marketing

Three Marketing Lessons From Thrive’s “Decades Ahead” With LEGO, Tinder & Stihl

Yesterday, Thrive PR brought together the master marketing minds behind Lego, Tinder, and Stihl to discuss their approach to innovation, and how these great brands stay “decades ahead” of the competition. Head of marketing at LEGO Australia, Angie Tutt, director of communications for Australia at Tinder, Kirsty Dunn, and marketing director for Stihl Australia, Joanne […]

2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History
  • Marketing

2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History

The latest campaign from 2degrees and TBWA\NZ ‘Value for the Ages’ takes us back to 536 AD, the worst year in human history, to show how great value from 2degrees can make even the toughest of times marginally better. 2degrees has been fighting for fair to offer New Zealanders great value from the very beginning, […]

The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
  • Marketing

Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
  • Marketing

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]