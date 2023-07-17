The Marketing Academy Announces Inaugural 2023 APAC Fellowship Cohort
The Marketing Academy has announced the CMOs and growth leaders selected for its inaugural APAC Fellowship program including some of the biggest names in advertising and marketing.
The APAC Fellowship program is designed “exclusively” for CMOs, according to The Marketing Academy, and will develop their skills to make the leap to CEO or broader C-Suite roles.
While this is the first APAC Fellowship program, The Marketing Academy has delivered 14 previous fellowships globally, having been run in EMEA and the US for the last 10 years.
The fellows will receive three immersive residential events and masterclasses covering all elements of Board stewardship including strategy, corporate finance, organizational health, leading transformational change, operational effectiveness and stakeholder influence.
They will also receive one-on-one mentoring time with season Board members and are assigned an executive coach for the duration of the program. In the 2023 cohort are:
- Aisling Finch, AU NZ senior director of marketing Google AU NZ, Google
- Angela Greenwood, chief marketing officer, Youi Insurance
- Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric
- Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra
- Carolyn Bendall, chief marketing officer, Swinburne University of Technology
- Cheryl Rodness, AVP, strategic growth initiatives, Calix
- Gabriel Heredia, group chief marketing officer, China Development Financial Holding Company
- Geoff Ikin, chief customer officer, Myer
- Gill Zhou, managing director, Condé Nast China
- Graham Villiers-Tuthill, marketing & innovation director greater China, Diageo PLC
- Jay Sellick, Chief Value, trading & risk officer, Sportsbet
- Leandro Perez, VP & CMO Asia Pacific, Salesforce
- Leisa Bacon, director, audiences, Australian Broadcasting Corporation
- Lise Kay, chief marketing officer, AirTrunk
- Martin Brown, general manager, coffee & dairy, Nestlé Oceania
- Mim Haysom, executive general manager brand & marketing, Suncorp Group
- Ranjita Ghosh, chief marketing officer Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Wipro
- Rebecca Darley, chief marketing officer, Domain Group
- Sunshine Farzan MD, global head of marketing & communications, corporate, commercial & institutional banking, Standard Chartered Bank
- Yoichiro Basso, chief marketing officer, DAZN Japan
- Yukiko Yamaguchi, vice president, chief marketing officer, Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd
Acceptance on The Marketing Academy Programs in the USA, EMEA and APAC is merit-based and all programs are delivered free of charge to the selected cohorts.
Sherilyn Shackell, founder & global CEO of The Marketing Academy said “We are so excited to bring the Fellowship to the APAC region this year and can’t wait to meet the cohort at their first Residential in Australia later this month. Bringing together marketing leaders from China, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and India will provide a culturally rich experience for the entire cohort.”
Alumni Andréa Mallard, global chief marketing & communications officer at Pinterest said “The Fellowship Program is absolutely not another conference and it’s not an online course. Most amazing: it helped me think more broadly about my entire life, not just my career.”
