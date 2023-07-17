The Marketing Academy Announces Inaugural 2023 APAC Fellowship Cohort

The Marketing Academy has announced the CMOs and growth leaders selected for its inaugural APAC Fellowship program including some of the biggest names in advertising and marketing.

The APAC Fellowship program is designed “exclusively” for CMOs, according to The Marketing Academy, and will develop their skills to make the leap to CEO or broader C-Suite roles.

While this is the first APAC Fellowship program, The Marketing Academy has delivered 14 previous fellowships globally, having been run in EMEA and the US for the last 10 years.

The fellows will receive three immersive residential events and masterclasses covering all elements of Board stewardship including strategy, corporate finance, organizational health, leading transformational change, operational effectiveness and stakeholder influence.

They will also receive one-on-one mentoring time with season Board members and are assigned an executive coach for the duration of the program. In the 2023 cohort are:

Aisling Finch, AU NZ senior director of marketing Google AU NZ, Google

Angela Greenwood, chief marketing officer, Youi Insurance

Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric

Brent Smart, chief marketing officer, Telstra

Carolyn Bendall, chief marketing officer, Swinburne University of Technology

Cheryl Rodness, AVP, strategic growth initiatives, Calix

Gabriel Heredia, group chief marketing officer, China Development Financial Holding Company

Geoff Ikin, chief customer officer, Myer

Gill Zhou, managing director, Condé Nast China

Graham Villiers-Tuthill, marketing & innovation director greater China, Diageo PLC

Jay Sellick, Chief Value, trading & risk officer, Sportsbet

Leandro Perez, VP & CMO Asia Pacific, Salesforce

Leisa Bacon, director, audiences, Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Lise Kay, chief marketing officer, AirTrunk

Martin Brown, general manager, coffee & dairy, Nestlé Oceania

Mim Haysom, executive general manager brand & marketing, Suncorp Group

Ranjita Ghosh, chief marketing officer Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Wipro

Rebecca Darley, chief marketing officer, Domain Group

Sunshine Farzan MD, global head of marketing & communications, corporate, commercial & institutional banking, Standard Chartered Bank

Yoichiro Basso, chief marketing officer, DAZN Japan

Yukiko Yamaguchi, vice president, chief marketing officer, Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd

Acceptance on The Marketing Academy Programs in the USA, EMEA and APAC is merit-based and all programs are delivered free of charge to the selected cohorts.

Sherilyn Shackell, founder & global CEO of The Marketing Academy said “We are so excited to bring the Fellowship to the APAC region this year and can’t wait to meet the cohort at their first Residential in Australia later this month. Bringing together marketing leaders from China, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and India will provide a culturally rich experience for the entire cohort.”

Alumni Andréa Mallard, global chief marketing & communications officer at Pinterest said “The Fellowship Program is absolutely not another conference and it’s not an online course. Most amazing: it helped me think more broadly about my entire life, not just my career.”