THE ICONIC CMO Joanna Robinson Next On The Limitless Equation

Joanna Robinson.
The Limitless Equation Podcast, hosted by Chloe Hooper, has released a new episode featuring Joanna Robinson, chief marketing officer at THE ICONIC.

Robinson was featured on B&T’s CMO Power List 2025 earlier this year, when she took to the skies in an atn chopper.

Robinson has nearly three decades of experience spanning Australia, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

In the podcast episode, Robinson reveals that her professional and personal superpower is courage.

“Speak your truth, even if your voice shakes,” Robinson said.

From navigating toxic work environments to tattooing “fearless” on her arm as a reminder to act with bravery, Robinson shared lessons on leadership, resilience, and self-belief.

The episode also covered the importance of acting on intuition; recognising when your environment doesn’t align with your values — and leaving it; the beauty of ageing and how life experience builds inner strength; why women must know their worth and never apologise for it; creating safe spaces for men to speak openly about mental health; saying “yes” to opportunities, even when they feel daunting.

“If you believe in yourself and you say yes to life, you’ll find your way,” Hooper said.

