The Koori Way Launches ‘Flip The Vape’ Campaign Via Mo Works Empowering Indigenous Youth To Quit Vaping

The Koori Way has unveiled a new public health campaign, ‘Flip The Vape,’ empowering Indigenous youth to quit vaping, via Mo Works, creative agency.

The campaign’s four-month runtime coincides with World Cancer Day, a global initiative observed on 4 February 2025.

It will be promoted across digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, as well as OOH advertising throughout Victoria.

The Koori Way is a Victorian statewide anti-tobacco and anti-vaping health promotion campaign led by the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS).

With 22 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 15+ having tried vaping, and a third of them having never smoked cigarettes, the Flip the Vape campaign provides a fresh approach to addressing this growing health concern in Indigenous communities.

The campaign, funded by the National Tackling Indigenous Smoking Program, focuses on using positive, community-driven messaging to resonate with young people.

“We know that fear-based campaigns don’t work as well with younger audiences. Instead, we’re focusing on empowering Indigenous youth with the knowledge that quitting vaping can lead to a better future, healthier lifestyle,” Lionel Austin, manager of the Preventative Health Unit at VAHS said.

The Flip the Vape campaign will feature young Indigenous leaders and advocates across Victoria including Mildura, Geelong, Portland, Dandenong, Framlingham Mission and Shepparton.

The campaign encourages young people to make positive changes by “flipping the vape” and is designed to engage and inspire through authentic voices and community-driven content.

“We’re showcasing positive role models who are already making the choice to prioritise their health. We hope this will inspire others to follow suit,” said Salomae Haselgrove, media lead VAHS.

Indigenous youth are invited to take part in the campaign by sharing their own stories of quitting vaping and embracing healthier choices. For more information on how to get involved, access resources, or learn more about the campaign, visit thekooriway.com.au/ftv.

“The data shows that fear-based messaging doesn’t cut through with young people—yet many anti-vaping campaigns are still stuck in the past, preaching rather than empowering.

That’s why Flip The Vape is flipping the script. No scare tactics. No outdated narratives. Just real voices, real communities, and real change. Led by Victorian Aboriginal Health Service preventative health unit, The Koori Way, and brought to life by Mo Works, this campaign puts Indigenous youth at the centre of the conversation. Featuring 10 young role models, social-first storytelling, and community-led engagement, it’s designed to meet young people where they are,” Mo Hamdouna, managing director of Mo Works said.

“This isn’t just another health campaign—it’s a movement. And there’s more to come. It’s time to rethink how we communicate behaviour change. Let’s start with fresh thinking, credible research, and a deep understanding of the audience we’re speaking to,” Hamdouna added.

Credits: