The Jury’s In: Meet The Masterminds Judging The Hatchlings Round Two Showdown

As anticipation builds for the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, the spotlight now turns to the all-star panel of second-round judges who will help decide the fate of this year’s standout talent from Australia, India and Thailand.

Across seven fiercely competitive categories—Audio, Design, Digital, Marketing, Media, PR and Video—these jurors represent some of the most respected voices in advertising, media, tech, creative and brand leadership. With decades of experience between them, this diverse and dynamic panel is set to bring deep insight and razor-sharp judgement to the final stages of the competition.

Over two days of live judging in Cairns, category panels will interrogate, evaluate, and ultimately elevate the ideas that rise above the rest. Each room will feature a carefully balanced mix of global creatives, media strategists, brand leaders, tech innovators and agency heavyweights.

Meet The Second Round Judges

Name Job Title Company Lizzie Young CEO Commercial Radio Australia Ralph van Dijk Founder Eardrum Henrik Isaksson Managing Director Acast John McNerney Managing Director AUSEA Yahoo Brian Gallagher Chair Boomtown Nat Harvey CEO Mamamia Patrick Guerrera Consultant M&C Saatchi Jon Foye Creative Partner Akcelo Yosuke Suzuki Founder 24C Tom Wenborn Head of Creative Thinkerbell Elizabeth McIntyre CEO OMA Steph Gwee Creative Director TBWA Melbourne Phoebe Sloane Senior Creative / Founder The Aunties (Clemenger) Alex Pacey Chief Product Officer OMG Brett Stiller Creative Director ANZ Monks Amaury Treguer Co-Founder Bread Cassie Gilbert Head of Agency Development ANZ Reddit Alex Rienecker Head of Digital Swisse Wellness Roshni Hegerman Enterprise Director & Sustainability Lead JAPAC Oracle Phillippa Netolicky General Manager Thinkerbell Ben Mayor Social Director Akcelo Mark Leong (Role not specified) 24C Renee Stopps Commercial Lead Microsoft APAC Danielle Hamilton CMO ING Lisa Little-Cain Head of Advertising Aldi Australia Esme Ribarovski People Experience Director Volvo Cars Caitlin Bancroft CMO Collective Wellness Mel Hopkins CMO Liam Loan-Lack Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer Match & Wood Emma Logan Project Owner Emma Logan Co Leigh Terry APAC CEO IPG Mediabrands Jacquie Alley COO The Media Store Margie Reid CEO Thinkerbell Asier Carazo Chief Strategy Officer Atomic 212 Sangeeta Leech Founder The Leach Partnership Matt Scotton Chief Product Officer EssenceMediacom Lou Barrett Managing Director News Australia Lyndelle O’Keefe CEO Match & Wood Mary Prolux Co-Founder Bread Chris Colter Managing Director, Media Strategy Accenture Song Catherine Rushton Chief Strategy Officer This Is Flow Rory Heffernan CEO Atomic 212 Nichole Provatas EVP, APAC Head of Integrated Marketing We Worldwide Rochelle Burbury Principal Third Avenue Taylor York Head Thinker (Earned) Thinkerbell Azadeh Williams Managing Partner AZK Media Alex Hayes Principal Clear Hayes Rosie Baker Group Communications Director GroupM Dianna La Grassa Head of Screen Bus Stop Films Beaurey Chan Social & Content Lead (Netflix ANZ) SnackDrawer Alexis Whelan National Lead, Creators & Content Kinesso Lennie Galloway ACD Droga5 Charlotte Berry Senior Copywriter Howatson+Company

These judges aren’t just experts—they’re mentors, leaders, and provocateurs who will push this year’s finalists to sharpen their stories, defend their decisions, and unleash their full creative potential.

Finalists to Watch

And speaking of finalists… from more than 120 entries across the Asia Pacific region, the shortlist includes rising stars from Australia, India and Thailand, representing agencies and brands like Nova Entertainment, Thinkerbell, VML, Google, Amazon Prime Video, and Out of the Square Media.

Audio – Sponsored by Acast

Meg Mayger & Jack McBryde, Nova Entertainment — Australia

Sarah Brighton & Sally Fiddes, Ogilvy — Australia

Shilpi Dey & Shabbir Abbas, VML — India

Design

Annabel Begeng & Lily Lazzarotti, Thinkerbell —Australia

Veerisa Boonrod, ESIC & Atipa Rungrojboon, Boonrawd Trading —Thailand

Annabel Cook & Maddy Merzvinskis, Re Design — Australia

Digital – Sponsored by Reddit

Annabelle Harrington, AFFINITY & Sophie Millar, The Insight Centre— Australia

Amy Peden, +61 and TBWA & Stephen Hanna, Playside Studios — Australia

Hilary O’Sullivan & Hughie Flannery, Thinkerbell — Australia

Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown

Jarrod Schwager, Mad Mex & Campbell Johnson, Amazon Prime Video — Australia

Keira Spencer & Laura Currie, Google — Australia

Olivia Ford & Laura Jeffries, Google — Australia

Media – Sponsored by Yahoo!

Ben Breden & Leah Franco, Initiative — Australia

Olivia Casamento & Ashley Hill, Match & Wood — Australia

Louise Laumberg & Rachel Monteiro — Slingshot

PR

Claudia Warren & Francesca Hampton, Havas Red — Australia

William Cullen & Airlie Walters, Thinkerbell — Australia

Rauf Shaik & Komal Nathani, VML — India

Video – Sponsored by Publica

Thomas Carr & Louis Tanner, oOh!media — Australia

Ryan Williams & Emmerson Maclean, Out Of The Square Media — Australia

Each finalist team will descend on Cairns this May to take on a 24-hour creative challenge, with the support of sponsors including Yahoo, Acast, Reddit, Boomtown and Publica. Their work will culminate in a live pitch and awards night on May 15, where one team from each category will be crowned the 2025 Hatchlings winners.

The energy is electric. The judges are ready. And the ideas? They’re just getting started.