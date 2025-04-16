AdvertisingNewsletter

The Jury’s In: Meet The Masterminds Judging The Hatchlings Round Two Showdown

Esme Ribarovski, Yosuke Suzuki, Sangeeta Leach & Alex Pacey

As anticipation builds for the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, the spotlight now turns to the all-star panel of second-round judges who will help decide the fate of this year’s standout talent from Australia, India and Thailand.

Across seven fiercely competitive categories—Audio, Design, Digital, Marketing, Media, PR and Video—these jurors represent some of the most respected voices in advertising, media, tech, creative and brand leadership. With decades of experience between them, this diverse and dynamic panel is set to bring deep insight and razor-sharp judgement to the final stages of the competition.

Over two days of live judging in Cairns, category panels will interrogate, evaluate, and ultimately elevate the ideas that rise above the rest. Each room will feature a carefully balanced mix of global creatives, media strategists, brand leaders, tech innovators and agency heavyweights.

Meet The Second Round Judges

Name Job Title Company
Lizzie Young CEO Commercial Radio Australia
Ralph van Dijk Founder Eardrum
Henrik Isaksson Managing Director Acast
John McNerney Managing Director AUSEA Yahoo
Brian Gallagher Chair Boomtown
Nat Harvey CEO Mamamia
Patrick Guerrera Consultant M&C Saatchi
Jon Foye Creative Partner Akcelo
Yosuke Suzuki Founder 24C
Tom Wenborn Head of Creative Thinkerbell
Elizabeth McIntyre CEO OMA
Steph Gwee Creative Director TBWA Melbourne
Phoebe Sloane Senior Creative / Founder The Aunties (Clemenger)
Alex Pacey Chief Product Officer OMG
Brett Stiller Creative Director ANZ Monks
Amaury Treguer Co-Founder Bread
Cassie Gilbert Head of Agency Development ANZ Reddit
Alex Rienecker Head of Digital Swisse Wellness
Roshni Hegerman Enterprise Director & Sustainability Lead JAPAC Oracle
Phillippa Netolicky General Manager Thinkerbell
Ben Mayor Social Director Akcelo
Mark Leong (Role not specified) 24C
Renee Stopps Commercial Lead Microsoft APAC
Danielle Hamilton CMO ING
Lisa Little-Cain Head of Advertising Aldi Australia
Esme Ribarovski People Experience Director Volvo Cars
Caitlin Bancroft CMO Collective Wellness
Mel Hopkins CMO
Liam Loan-Lack Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer Match & Wood
Emma Logan Project Owner Emma Logan Co
Leigh Terry APAC CEO IPG Mediabrands
Jacquie Alley COO The Media Store
Margie Reid CEO Thinkerbell
Asier Carazo Chief Strategy Officer Atomic 212
Sangeeta Leech Founder The Leach Partnership
Matt Scotton Chief Product Officer EssenceMediacom
Lou Barrett Managing Director News Australia
Lyndelle O’Keefe CEO Match & Wood
Mary Prolux Co-Founder Bread
Chris Colter Managing Director, Media Strategy Accenture Song
Catherine Rushton Chief Strategy Officer This Is Flow
Rory Heffernan CEO Atomic 212
Nichole Provatas EVP, APAC Head of Integrated Marketing We Worldwide
Rochelle Burbury Principal Third Avenue
Taylor York Head Thinker (Earned) Thinkerbell
Azadeh Williams Managing Partner AZK Media
Alex Hayes Principal Clear Hayes
Rosie Baker Group Communications Director GroupM
Dianna La Grassa Head of Screen Bus Stop Films
Beaurey Chan Social & Content Lead (Netflix ANZ) SnackDrawer
Alexis Whelan National Lead, Creators & Content Kinesso
Lennie Galloway ACD Droga5
Charlotte Berry Senior Copywriter Howatson+Company

These judges aren’t just experts—they’re mentors, leaders, and provocateurs who will push this year’s finalists to sharpen their stories, defend their decisions, and unleash their full creative potential.

Finalists to Watch

And speaking of finalists… from more than 120 entries across the Asia Pacific region, the shortlist includes rising stars from Australia, India and Thailand, representing agencies and brands like Nova Entertainment, Thinkerbell, VML, Google, Amazon Prime Video, and Out of the Square Media.

Audio – Sponsored by Acast

  • Meg Mayger & Jack McBryde, Nova Entertainment — Australia
  • Sarah Brighton & Sally Fiddes, Ogilvy — Australia
  • Shilpi Dey & Shabbir Abbas, VML — India

Design

  • Annabel Begeng & Lily Lazzarotti, Thinkerbell —Australia
  • Veerisa Boonrod, ESIC & Atipa Rungrojboon, Boonrawd Trading —Thailand
  • Annabel Cook & Maddy Merzvinskis, Re Design — Australia

Digital – Sponsored by Reddit

  • Annabelle Harrington, AFFINITY & Sophie Millar, The Insight Centre— Australia
  • Amy Peden, +61 and TBWA & Stephen Hanna, Playside Studios — Australia
  • Hilary O’Sullivan & Hughie Flannery, Thinkerbell — Australia

Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown

  • Jarrod Schwager, Mad Mex & Campbell Johnson, Amazon Prime Video — Australia
  • Keira Spencer & Laura Currie, Google — Australia
  • Olivia Ford & Laura Jeffries, Google — Australia

Media – Sponsored by Yahoo!

  • Ben Breden & Leah Franco, Initiative — Australia
  • Olivia Casamento & Ashley Hill, Match & Wood — Australia
  • Louise  Laumberg & Rachel Monteiro — Slingshot

PR

  • Claudia Warren & Francesca Hampton, Havas Red — Australia
  • William Cullen & Airlie Walters, Thinkerbell — Australia
  • Rauf Shaik & Komal Nathani, VML — India

Video – Sponsored by Publica

  • Thomas Carr & Louis Tanner, oOh!media — Australia
  • Ryan Williams & Emmerson Maclean, Out Of The Square Media — Australia

Each finalist team will descend on Cairns this May to take on a 24-hour creative challenge, with the support of sponsors including Yahoo, Acast, Reddit, Boomtown and Publica. Their work will culminate in a live pitch and awards night on May 15, where one team from each category will be crowned the 2025 Hatchlings winners.

The energy is electric. The judges are ready. And the ideas? They’re just getting started.

