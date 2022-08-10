“The Impact Is Real” Campaign Launched By La Trobe Uni And CHEP

La Trobe University has revealed a new campaign and brand platform, “The Impact is Real”, demonstrating the impact that La Trobe students, academics and partners are having on people’s lives.

The new platform showcases the university’s strength in health, science and technology, and launches with a film featuring current LaTrobe University students, including The Australian Ballet’s principal artist, Benedicte Bemet (Bachelor of Psychological Science).

La Trobe University chief marketing officer, Natalie Ellisdon, said: “La Trobe is focused on delivering real impact in our communities today, not just tomorrow. We do this by our close collaborations with industry, conducting relevant research and focusing on building the skills of our students so that they have tangible experience that is directly and immediately applicable in the work that they do.

“Our focus and growth in the areas of health, science and technology and the growing needs of society in these areas means this impact will only continue to expand well into the future.”

La Trobe University director of brand & creative, Darcy Muller, added: “We wanted to position La Trobe as a University that has a clear focus and is differentiated from its peers. Most universities talk about intangible ideas of changing the world, but we want to show how La Trobe people actually affect lives right now.”

In addition to the film, the campaign is rolling out across TV, radio, OOH, cinema and digital channels.

CHEP general manager, Thomas Penn, commented: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with an ambitious brand that’s truly preparing Australians to make a positive impact in the new economy. La Trobe University’s impact on its students is apparent in all that they achieve, and we look forward to continuing to tell that story under this new brand platform.”

Credits:

Client: La Trobe

Chief Marketing Officer: Natalie Ellison

Director – Brand & Creative: Darcy Muller

Creative Agency: CHEP

Production Company: Collider

Director: Glenn Stewart

Executive Producer: Karen Bryson

Producer: Melissa Weinman

Director of Photography: Joey Knox

Grade: Matt Fez