The Howie Games Artist Series Is Back For A Second Season On LiSTNR

Mark “Howie” Howard, host of Australia’s leading sports-based podcast, The Howie Games, is continuing to expand with the launch of a second series of The Howie Games Artist Series on LiSTNR.

To kick off season two, Howie talks exclusively with ‘man of the moment’ TV presenter and Logie winner Tony Armstrong.

The Howie Games Artist Series sees Howie interview famous artists and creatives from diverse fields who also have a passion for sport. The lively conversations kick off with the guest discussing their love for sport and the role it has played in their artistic careers and lives.

Season two of the Artist Series also features TV presenter Grant Denyer, favourite Australian comedian Glenn Robbins, senior sports journalist Robert Craddock, TV presenter and swimming legend Johanna Griggs, TV and radio presenter Ryan Fitzgerald and Zimbabwean former cricketer and singer Henry Olonga and superstar Jack Johnson.

Executive head LiSTNR podcasts, Grant Tothill said: “Season one of The Howie Games Artist Series was a huge success and audiences will be delighted that Howie is going around again with season two. The Howie Games and the Artists series is one that really shows off Howie’s ability to have conversations that many of us rarely get to hear.”

Mark Howard said: “To be able to combine the sporting sphere with the creative space is a true joy. So many of our artistic performers love their sport and it’s an opportunity to hear a side of them you’ve never heard before.”

Season two of The Howie Games Artist Series launched 27 September on the LiSTNR app.