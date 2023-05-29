The Hallway Wins Anytime Fitness’ Creative & Media

The Hallway has been appointed by Collective Wellness Group as creative and media agency of record for Anytime Fitness, Australia’s largest health club franchise, with close to 550 clubs and over 600,000 members.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand and look forward to helping Anytime Fitness further solidify their position as market leaders,” said Jules Hall CEO The Hallway.

L-R: Simon Lee, CCO and partner The Hallway, Caitlin Bancroft, CMO, Collective Wellness Group

and Jules Hall, CEO The Hallway

Caitlin Bancroft, CMO, Collective Wellness Group said, “We loved the passion the team at The Hallway demonstrated from our very first meeting. From their strategic, creative and media approach, we knew they were the right fit for the next phase of our growth. I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

The win cements a period of strong growth for Australia’s longest running independent advertising agency. The agency was also awarded Independent Agency of the Year and Ad Campaign of the Year at the 2022 B&T Awards, among other recent accolades.

The Hallway’s appointment is effective immediately.