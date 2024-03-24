The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate
The Growth Distillery has launched Moments That Matter: Home Retail, revealing economic and technology forces are redefining the home retail shopping dynamic, creating a unique challenge for brands.
Lead image: The Growth Distillery research director, Ciel Graham
This research offers marketers valuable insights into navigating changing customer behaviour as well as the knowledge to connect with and guide consumers on the purchase journey.
The research found that more than 80 per cent of home retail buyers are concerned with the current economic climate and how they will be able to afford the items they need. While 80 per cent say technology improves their lives, almost half say they are overwhelmed by the pace of tech change for home retail items. And while 70 per cent of shoppers prefer to go in-store, more than half will do their research online to ensure they are well prepared.
This complex combination creates a distinct challenge for marketers within the home retail sector. The Growth Distillery’s research identified three touchpoints along the purchase journey in which brands can have an impact:
- The Catalyst: 75 per cent of home retail buyers find themselves in a situation where something breaks or changes at home, and they need to act quickly in a category they rarely give much attention to. This means they may be overwhelmed and underprepared and looking for shortcuts. Establishing brand familiarity and trust is critical to instilling confidence at this point in time.
- Considerations: As consumers navigate a complexity of options, they must balance excitement and confusion as well as desire versus reality as they seek products that meet their needs. It’s essential brands keep consumers on track and guide them towards meaningful purchases.
- The Closing: As shoppers approach the point of purchase, last-minute hesitations and compromises can jeopardise decision-making. Providing reassurance and demonstrating value is imperative to ensuring consumers feel confident in their choices.
“Home retail isn’t a category most buyers expect to find themselves in, until they are and all of a sudden there’s so much to think about and do,” said the research director of The Growth Distillery Ciel Graham.
“Our research highlights the stress and confusion shoppers can feel along the journey. Understanding those moments that matter and helping make those moments easier for consumers to navigate is an incredibly valuable opportunity for brands, retailers, and marketers”.
The Growth Distillery is an independent research think-tank powered by News Corp Australia.
Please login with linkedin to commentNews Corp Australia The Growth Distillery
Latest News
JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has launched the Aspire, a newly designed Digital Large Format portrait sign. The first site was unveiled in the busy inner-city suburb of Pyrmont in Sydney and is part of JCDecaux’s contract with Sydney Trains, the largest Out-of-Home contract in NSW. The stunning new format, designed by internationally renowned Australian […]
McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Last night’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may have finally revealed the celebrities heading into camp, but it’s just the start of the top brands you’ll see in season 10 of this fun, family-friendly, heart-warming, hideous and hilarious show. Ever since the announcement that beloved wildlife warrior Robert Irwin would […]
Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
Retail media platform Zitcha is partnering with home improvement and gardening retailer, Leroy Merlin, to launch a full digital retail media network across South Africa. The move marks Zitcha’s entry into the emerging South African retail media market. Australian-founded Zitcha has been engaged by Leroy Merlin to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including on-site, […]
Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
Media and marketing agency Murmur-Group has announced an exclusive partnership with global Marketing Mix Modelling solutions company Aryma Labs, signalling a new era of data-driven marketing solutions in the region. Lead image: Venkat Raman (L) Dave Levett (R) The strategic alliance names Murmur the sole channel partner for Aryma Labs in Australia, New Zealand, and […]
GroupM Nexus CEO Ryan Menezes: ‘We Talk About Tech, Data & AI But We’re Still A People Business’
B&T was asking Menezes the important questions: red or white? And arancini balls or awkward-to-eat lamb kofte?
‘It’s Awkward’: Nearly Half Of Creatives Say Agency-Client Relationship Is Breaking Down
A growing number of creative directors and brand managers need to see Dr Phil before Jerry Springer gets to them first.
TV Ratings: AFL Wins The Battle Of Thursday Night Footy
Spare a thought for the single woman of the world, mourning the loss of Walsh's perfect facial structure
See (Nearly) All Of The Snaps From Last Night’s Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian!
Relive last night's incredible bash in full technicolour glory!
Red Bull Is “Where I Want To Be”: Max Verstappen Finally Addresses Speculation Over F1 Contracts
Despite speculation that suggested the three-time world champion was considering a move from Red Bull, Max Verstappen has confirmed Red Bull is precisely where he wants to be. Verstappen’s contract with the England-based team runs through 2028, but rumours have swirled that he may be looking to move elsewhere as soon as 2025. “I focus […]
Is Unilever’s Sale Of Ben & Jerry’s A Tasty Opportunity Or The Sign Of A Category Melting Away?
Is the market cooling on ice cream? B&T tries to get the scoop, here.
Kids Take To The Airwaves Globally With Shocking Weather Forecasts From The Future To Mobilise Climate Action
We're no great advocates for child labour here at B&T but this is certainly some impactful work.
Royal Agricultural Society Of NSW Remind Us You Can’t Put A Price On Childhood Memories Via Connecting Plots
It's fortunate you can't put a price on childhood memories - our shit family holidays wouldn't be worth much.
The Rob Irwin Effect: Why Sponsors Are Rushing To Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
It's remarkable how far you can get with a famous dad and teeth worthy of a toothpaste ad, really.
Whiskas Generates New Breed Of Dog, For People Who Really Need A Cat In New Campaign Via Colenso BBDO
Did you back the wrong horse when you brought that Great Dane home? Whiskas might have your next pet sorted.
QFES Helps Queenslanders Plan To Survive In Emotional New Campaign Via CHEP Brisbane
It's more powerful work from CHEP Brisbane and a timely reminder to check your smoke alarm works.
How Does It Feel To Win A Woman Leading Tech Award? Hear From The Winners First-Hand!
See all the winners' jittery nervous excitement here!
The “Why Don’t We Have Both?” Girl Returns To Promote New Mexican Brand, Mingle
Want to feel old? That classic Old El Paso spot is nearly old enough to buy its first pint.
Integral Ad Science Earns MRC Accreditation For Integrated Third-Party Calculation & Reporting On YouTube
In the need for some acronyms? IAS providing your full weekly quota in this story.
Politicians Behaving Badly, Tax Cuts & War Fuel Aussie News Consumption According To Ipsos Iris Data
It's been said that death & taxes are the only constants. We reckon dodgy pollies are a close third.
Klaviyo’s 2024 Consumer Trends Report: What Brands Need To Know About Getting Personalisation Right
Here's everything you need to know about getting personalisation right, [Insert reader name].
Meet The Incredible Inductees To The Inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List!
Know your Mel Perkins from your Mel Silvas? Consider this essential reading.
REVEALED: The Winners Of The Women Leading Tech Awards 2024, Presented By Atlassian!
Feeling a bit flat this Friday? Take this list of incredible women as a source of inspiration.
Get To Know The Remarkable 2024 Women Leading Tech Awards Winners, Presented By Atlassian!
Here's everything you need to know about this year's incredible cast of winners.
Be Inspired By The Inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List!
These 20 remarkable women are the leading lights in the Australian tech sector.
TV Ratings: “You Can’t Tell Me How I Feel” – Tori Gets A Grilling Over Jack In MAFS
Did MAFS top the TV ratings? Does the Pope defecate in the woods?
Impact PR Appointed To Lead NZ Launch Of Celebrity Fitness App 28 By Sam Wood
Australian celebrity fitness and nutrition app 28 By Sam Wood has appointed public relations and influencer agency Impact PR to lead its multi-channel launch in the New Zealand market.
Drug Drivers Get Reality Hit From Black Sheep
As B&T gets the jitters after a drive-through Starbucks espresso, we're firmly behind this campaign.
Political Ad Reporting Rules Relaxed In Hairbrained Bid To Cut MP Workload
Spare a thought for your MP, it's hard to report ad spending when you're always schmoozing & out for dinner.
Are Brands Playing It Safe When It Comes To Advertising Around Ramadan?
Do Ramadan ads leave you hungry for more? For us, Pringles' efforts certainly have.
Ex-AFL Star Ben Cousins Announces Another SHOCK Career Move
Who'd have though we'd have two Ben Cousins stories in the space of a month? Not us, that's for sure.
Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner
Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner. Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated […]
Foxtel Media Announces Line Up Of New & Returning Big Brand Sponsors For The 2024 AFL Season
All of B&T's Friday night favourites are here! Carlton Draught, Sportsbet and Jim Beam all washed down with a KFC.
Droga5 Appoints Pelle Sjoenell As Worldwide Chief Creative Officer
Sjoenell said he was "tired" marketing to angry teenage boys at Activision Blizzard. Maybe.
Yeah The Pies! F*ck The Cupcakes Brings In The Pies To Engage Men In Gender Equality 365 Days A Year
F*ckTheCupcakes keen to remind men that women aren't just for International Women's Day in new initiative.
FORWARD, Khemistry & GrowthOps Performance Warm Up With Thermos Account Win
Agency staffers delighted now they have easy access to birthday presents for their grandparents.
Lexus Elevates The Gold Class Cinema Experience Across Australia With Presenting Partnership
A real double-whammy for fans of overpriced Japanese cars and overpriced sweet treats.