The General Store Nabs Sharon Edmondston From M&C Saatchi

The General Store has nicked M&C Saatchi’s Sharon Edmondston to serve as its ECD.

Edmondston brings with her an impressive track record of award-winning work and leadership in the creative industry.

She is also known for her broader contribution to the creative industry via her role as joint head of Award School. With over 25 years of experience, Sharon has played an instrumental role in shaping innovative campaigns and transformative brand programs for high-profile clients. Her expertise spans multiple disciplines, perfectly aligning with The General Store’s philosophy of expansive creativity to transform brands.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sharon to The General Store,” said Matt Newell, partner and CEO of The General Store.

“Her ability to connect creative excellence with strategic thinking is world class. Sharon’s leadership will help us continue to push boundaries and redefi ne how we support our clients to transform their brands across advertising, design and architecture.”

Edmondston’s arrival marks an exciting chapter for The General Store as the agency takes on more ambitious projects in Australia and overseas. Having recently delivered major projects in Thailand, Bangladesh and Greece, The G Store’s total brand capability is proving to be highly eff ective across multiple regions.

“I’m incredibly excited to join The General Store at such a dynamic time,” said Edmondston.

“The agency’s multi-disciplinary approach and its passion for redefi ning what’s possible in marketing and brand development make it an inspiring place to be. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here and helping to shape the future of our clients’ brands.”

Sophie Lander, MD of The General Store, added: “Sharon’s appointment is a significant moment for us. She’s not just a great creative, she’s a great leader. Her multi-disciplinary expertise and passion for collaboration align perfectly with our vision for the future. She’s an incredible teacher and has a passion for the creative development of every team member at The G Store. Together, we’ll continue to innovate and deliver work that not only stands out creatively but also drives meaningful results for our clients.”